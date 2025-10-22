Pueblo 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Kassidy Hall

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Pueblo City Council. Here's how District 1 candidate Kassidy Hall responded, in her own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

Pueblo is my home. It is time to revitalize our vision and to build a strong, thriving, economically sound and safe community that produces the next generation of “heroes” here.

Courtesy photo. Pueblo City Council candidate Kassidy Hall.

What are the three biggest issues facing Pueblo that you want to address, and how do you plan on addressing them?

Protect and support the businesses that exist here. We need to give them all the technology available to patrol and protect their livelihood. I would like to see us re-institute a “beat cop” program that gives us a more visible presence in high-risk communities. We need to grow our economy by attracting new business uniquely suited for our geographic location, by working with existing companies focused on targeting those industries. We need cooperative efforts between city leaders, planning and zoning, and county governments to build a coalition for that purpose. We will not survive if we do not stop the mindless bickering and do the work to show the rest of the state and nation we can work together to accomplish much. We need to focus on education, both vocational and academic, that is focused on equipping the next generation with the skills to become productive city participants with keep talent and resources in our town. Let’s involve all the skilled labor, arts and culture, and sports to develop well-educated citizens who thrive and grow our talent even further.

Pueblo consistently has higher unemployment rates and lower average wages than other larger Colorado cities. What would you do to change this?

Are we not training our workforce for success? Perhaps we teach and train our middle managers how to develop a workforce that takes pride in the work they do. That is an internal change. Bringing more industry and technology to the city and county brings opportunity. But we will need a workforce that can accommodate that goal.

In recent years, our colleges have been addressing some of those challenges, and that is a good start. Competition sharpens skill sets, and we need enough economic growth to inspire that kind of competition. We need to teach entrepreneurship and achievement to inspire those students who will be the job creators in the future.

Although Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in the large metropolitan areas to the north, many residents still struggle to make ends meet. What solutions do you have in mind to solve this?

I don’t think this is unique to Pueblo, but it doesn’t make it any less painful. As a financial strategist for the past 35 years, I have helped individuals and small businesses understand building cash flow models. Home ownership builds strong communities, makes societies less transient and more stable, and over time builds equity for families. We need to publish what is available with funding options for individuals and families.

What incentive programs are offered via state grants and builder incentives? It is a massive understanding to find sources to help. I would like to see area lenders, builders and city leaders centralize sources for those looking to buy.

There’s been a lot of concern by the public about the cost of the city’s purchase and remodeling of the Professional Bull Riders office building at 101 Riverwalk Place. What is your position on this?

First of all, governments, either municipalities, states or the federal, do not create profit. This city is living in a deficit, and this building could have housed a profit center with many new jobs to help build our tax base. Though I do not know the final argument for the purchase of this building by the city or who made the final call on that purchase but it has now become an expense rather than an ease to deficit that just piles on more to an already burgeoning budget. Not only is this bad optics, but not a sound financial decision, in my opinion.

What is your perception of the relationship between the council and the mayor, and how should the two bodies work together?

I think both offices need to respect each other. This seems adversarial, with each side vying for a public airing. I think it is fair to remind all of them, Mayor, Council and staff, that they serve at the pleasure of the people and all are elected. They are in the positions because they have gone through an election process. The Mayor, from my understanding, is to market the city, protect the institutions of government, i.e., police, fire, etc. and can present ideas to council. Council is to listen to the citizens and approve or decline the financial allocations of the city.

If the city is a corporation and the citizens are the shareholders, their first line of communication is to the council, or “board of directors”. When a council member presents a citizen's concern, it needs to be given proper importance and respect. If the Mayor is the CEO, a position that also reports to the “board of directors” and communicates plans and allocations for approval or discussion. Each side of this equation needs to remember who they work for and speak accordingly.

Answer the following questions with either a "Yes" or a "No" as if you were filling out the ballot. You will have the opportunity to elaborate on each answer.

2A: City ot Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund: No

Let's tighten our budget, eliminate redundancy and waste before we drive even more business out to other regions because of taxes.

2B: Extension of the one-half cent sales tax for economic development: No

The timing of breaking the contract with PEDCO plays into this. It will come around again, and we can evaluate it then.

2C: Charter Amendment- Change form of government to Council-Manager

(didn't answer)

I am one vote, and I will respect and work within whatever government is voted on by the people of this city.

2D: Charter Amendment: Require binding interest arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other classified employee bargaining unit: Yes

What good is having an agreement if the parties are not bound it it? So long as the process is fair, then it needs to be bound.

2E: Charter Amendment: Municipal Officer Salary Increase: Yes

If you want good people - dedicated people, then you need to attach value to that. In my estimation, being a council member is not a part-time job. It needs to at least compensate for some time and events.

2F: Charter Amendment: Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office: Yes

People who have had a unique view of how government is run bring a perspective that we will lose if we make it harder from them to step in.