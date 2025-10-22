Pueblo 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Nathan Harper

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Pueblo City Council. Here's how Council At Large candidate Nathan Harper responded, in their own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I am running for Pueblo City Council because I love my community. I believe City Council needs fresh, younger voices and more progressive perspectives. I want to be a voice for marginalized groups in my community, work to find solutions to the root causes of crime and housing insecurity, and provide real opportunities to youth and young families. I want to combat wealth inequality, address systemic government failings, and restore trust in elected officials.

What are the three biggest issues facing Pueblo that you want to address, and how do you plan on addressing them?

Addressing the City budget shortfalls and coming up with options that will help fix the ongoing issues, without negatively impacting our community with regressive taxes such as taxes on groceries. Working to address the root causes of crime, such as food insecurity, lack of stable housing, and inability to access mental health resources. Right now, we have multiple food deserts in our community, and face a critical shortage of mental health resources. Finding solutions to the lack of affordable child care for families in our community. I support the proposition of a city-county childcare center, and am open to other solutions to ensure families in our community have safe, affordable options.

Pueblo consistently has higher unemployment rates and lower average wages than other larger Colorado cities. What would you do to change this?

I believe there are ways to address the budget issues without creating regressive taxes that will harm those who have the least in our community. By creating more incentives for new small businesses and attracting young families to our community, we can increase tax revenues. As in most situations, I believe it is important to ask the experts. By consulting with other communities that have found answers to these financial concerns, I believe we can make real change that actually works.

Although Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in the large metropolitan areas to the north, many residents still struggle to make ends meet. What solutions do you have in mind to solve this?

As a property owner myself, I have been concerned about the rising cost of living in Pueblo. I believe home ownership should be an accessible goal for young families. Unfortunately, the rise in corporate landlords buying up many of the properties in our communities has led to this goal becoming more out of reach. I support first-time home buyer tax credits, reducing red tape for the demolition or removal of blighted and condemned properties, and streamlining the process to allow for more new builds.

There’s been a lot of concern by the public about the cost of the city’s purchase and remodeling of the Professional Bull Riders office building at 101 Riverwalk Place. What is your position on this?

My budget priorities as a City Council Member are to push back against the cronyism and nepotism that have led the City to invest in over-budget projects while failing to abide by contractual obligations and raise City employees' salaries.

What is your perception of the relationship between the council and the mayor, and how should the two bodies work together?

The two bodies should work hand in hand to accomplish our shared goals, even if our methods of obtaining those goals differ. It is important to maintain a good working relationship and professionalism, regardless of differences.

Answer the following questions with either a "Yes" or a "No" as if you were filling out the ballot. You will have the opportunity to elaborate on each answer.

2A: City ot Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund: No

I don't believe the answer to the city's budget issue is a regressive tax that will hurt those who are at the bottom of the economic spectrum.

2B: Extension of the one-half cent sales tax for economic development: No

The one-half cent sales tax already is in place, and should remain in place as Pueblo looks for a new option for an economic development partnership.

2C: Charter Amendment- Change form of government to Council-Manager: No

The people of Pueblo have already voted on this issue and chose to institute the strong mayor form of government. I do not believe enough time has passed for us to revert back to the old system, which was rife with corruption and cronyism.

2D: Charter Amendment: Require binding interest arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other classified employee bargaining unit: Yes

I believe the City of Pueblo should stick to its contractual obligations, and the workers who help our city run deserve to be paid a fair living wage.

2E: Charter Amendment: Municipal Officer Salary Increase: No

No response

2F: Charter Amendment: Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office: Yes

No response