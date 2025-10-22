Pueblo 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Selena Ruiz Gomez

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Pueblo City Council. Here's how candidates responded, in their own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

Courtesy photo. Pueblo City Council candidate Selena Ruiz Gomez.

I am running for Pueblo City Council at large because I believe Pueblo deserves leadership that is rooted in expertise and compassion. With the right leadership, Pueblo has the opportunity to lead toward a pathway to thriving. Whether it be enjoying updated roads, beautified neighborhoods, increased confidence that our law enforcement can keep us safe, building a local economy that creates jobs with winnable wages or creating an environment where everyone has a safe and welcomed place to be.

However, having dedicated the last 20 years of my career as a mental health professional supporting families in crisis, advocating for access to care and standing shoulder to shoulder with those who feel unseen. I understand the gaps in our systems that have served to leave Pueblo behind the mark. Every member of the council should contribute their expertise while working together on the challenges we all share. On council, I will bring my expertise as a mental health and substance use professional to support tackling root causes of issues impacting Pueblo that stifle economic/workforce development, reducing barriers to housing, reducing crime while enhancing public safety and addressing our city’s budget to rebuild our communities with infrastructure.

I want to use my expertise and collaborative approach to support building a Pueblo that is safer, healthier, and celebrated with mutual benefit for everyone. Pueblo deserves a leader who is experienced and proven to lead in shared governance, an inspirer, an initiator, a collaborator, a fighter, someone who is fearless and driven by relationships. Pueblo deserves a council member who brings values of: equity, justice, accountability, honesty, integrity and most of all valuing our collective voice at our seat at the dias. I am the leader Pueblo deserves!

What are the three biggest issues facing Pueblo that you want to address, and how do you plan on addressing them?

I feel that the three biggest issues facing Pueblo are housing, public safety, and addressing the city's finances.

Housing: Our community thrives when everyone has access to stable housing. In Pueblo, the housing landscape is diverse and challenging—residents face a range of circumstances, from homelessness to multiple families sharing homes just to afford living expenses, to individuals uncertain if homeownership will ever be within their reach. Many Pueblo families are struggling to secure affordable housing and remain in our community. It is crucial that meeting this basic need is done with dignity and a sense of security for all. Collaboration is essential to strengthen housing security across Pueblo. As a councilor, I will advocate for addressing barriers that prevent access to safe and affordable housing units. I am committed to supporting cooperative efforts that reduce the risks of housing instability and to ensuring our community is equipped with resources that provide transitional housing options. These transitions will help pave the way to long-term housing stability.

Public Safety: Where crime statistics may suggest that nationwide crime is down, it is about the perception of whether or not Pueblo citizens feel safe. Two-thirds of Pueblo’s resources are allocated to police/public safety, yet the city continues to face challenges recruiting enough officers to serve the community effectively. I will work to collaborate and innovate new approaches that create shared ownership in making Pueblo safer by addressing: prevention, intervention and improved detention. This includes funding for organizations that provide support for prevention, including non-profits and using creative policing strategies, increasing the implementation of experienced mental health teams who are skilled to divert certain calls away from police, and intervene to support de-escalating vulnerability for crime. When these resources are in place, we allow officers to focus on the core job of policing. The job we want them to do. I will work to support the development and funding of a tiered response system that will serve to support triaging the appreciate level of support from the Police department more effectively. I will work to explore strengthening the use of real of the real-time crime center. Finally, I will reassess/re-evaluate the impact of ordinances that create a burden on law enforcement.

Budgets reflect priorities. What meets the moment for Pueblo right now is a budget projecting an $8.2 million deficit that has resulted in cuts to programs that serve a vital role in our community. The audits show that the city collected $1 million more than it has spent. The last audit that was completed was published in 9/2024 for 2023. As a council member, I will advocate for a more timely completion of the audit of Pueblo’s finances so as to have a true representation of Pueblo’s financial picture as decisions are being made on how to steward Pueblo’s resources and priorities. I would also challenge my colleagues to be mindful of the voice of the people who testify on behalf of the best interests of the citizens of Pueblo and work to avoid situations that get us caught up in needless litigation, ultimately resulting in wasteful spending for unneeded litigation. Finally, I would accept the invitation to have a presence and voice in the process when budgetary planning sessions are being held to understand why behind the numbers. It is about bringing Pueblo’s voice to the table of the decision-making regarding spending.

Pueblo consistently has higher unemployment rates and lower average wages than other larger Colorado cities. What would you do to change this?

The median income for a household in Pueblo is around 56.000. As the Pueblo City Council embarks on inviting proposals to support stronger strategies for economic development, I will advocate for a criterion that demands development that brings winnable wages for the citizens of Pueblo. I would also advocate for supporting workforce development that strengthens opportunities that move our community toward wages that support a pathway toward self-sufficiency. I would support encouraging labor contracts when these circumstances are not brought to the table.

Although Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in the large metropolitan areas to the north, many residents still struggle to make ends meet. What solutions do you have in mind to solve this?

One of the biggest challenges facing Pueblo is rising energy costs. I would advocate support keeping utility accountable for what they ask from the public as these costs continue to rise. I would advocate for communities that would be devastated by increased taxes.

There’s been a lot of concern by the public about the cost of the city’s purchase and remodeling of the Professional Bull Riders office building at 101 Riverwalk Place. What is your position on this?

It appears this sale was made with the understanding that it was going to be purchased at a $1 million price hike, plus requiring more investment to prepare it for its intended use. It also required the city to go into debt. It seems like this investment may not have been the best response to addressing the city's operating needs. Since the taxpayers are paying for this, I would hope we see progress and explanation on how the project is moving and how this will benefit our citizens with mutual gain.

What is your perception of the relationship between the council and the mayor, and how should the two bodies work together?

There is an obvious tension and power struggle between the Pueblo City Council and the mayor's office. The consequences of this appear to have left the citizens of Pueblo lacking confidence in its local government. This election presents a significant chance for the Pueblo City Council and the Mayor to reset and establish a unified foundation. While council members and the Mayor’s office may not see eye to eye on every issue, it is essential that each individual engages with their colleagues through respect, openness, and a shared dedication to public service. By prioritizing these values, our local leaders can focus on learning from one another and identifying areas where their objectives align in serving the people of Pueblo. Every member should actively work to cultivate a collaborative team culture that places Pueblo’s needs at the forefront.

As the council and what lies ahead for the Mayor’s move forward with this renewed sense of purpose, it is crucial to develop clear accountability standards that define the expectations for those who represent Pueblo. Each member must commit to upholding the highest standards of behavior, ensuring their actions reflect their responsibility to the community. When behaviors diverge from the shared goal of serving Pueblo’s best interests, leaders should take the initiative to have constructive conversations with their colleagues. These discussions should emphasize ownership and encourage finding positive, humble solutions for moving forward. By fostering this approach, Pueblo’s leaders can build a stronger, more transparent, and effective team dedicated to the progress and well-being of Pueblo.

Answer the following questions with either a "Yes" or a "No" as if you were filling out the ballot. You will have the opportunity to elaborate on each answer.

2A: City ot Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund: No

No response

2B: Extension of the one-half cent sales tax for economic development: Yes

No response

2C: Charter Amendment- Change form of government to Council-Manager: No

This does not provide very good continuity for Pueblo. The current system provides for checks, balances and accountability from the people.

2D: Charter Amendment: Require binding interest arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other classified employee bargaining unit: Yes

No response

2E: Charter Amendment: Municipal Officer Salary Increase: No response

Undecided.

2F: Charter Amendment: Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office: Yes

No response