Pueblo 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Tom Croshal

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Pueblo City Council. Here's how Council At Large candidate Tom Croshal responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I am a Happily, being retired, small business owner that feels he has a lot to offer and that can make a difference and help make our community the best it can be

What are the three biggest issues facing Pueblo that you want to address, and how do you plan on addressing them?

I think the top three issues that plague our community are crime, homelessness, and the budget. These are all complex issues and there is no simple solution.

I think one way to get crime under control is to bring our staffing to recommended levels and improve community involvement.

I don't think we will ever be able to total solve homelessness but we need to try. By simply passing laws that basically make being unhoused illegal is not a solution. I feel that the best approach is a housing first one. We need to get people off the streets and get the services to them that they need. There would need to be certain guidelines that participants would need to follow.

The simple solution to solving the budget shortfall is to raise taxes. That solution can be oppressive to a large part of the community and should only be a last resort. We need to first look at the previous year's budget audit and see where the money is really going. We need to initiate a hiring freeze and evaluate personnel needs. We need to make any cuts we can with the exclusion of the non profits.

Pueblo consistently has higher unemployment rates and lower average wages than other larger Colorado cities. What would you do to change this?

We need to get on our game with economic development. Pueblo has a lot to offer any business looking for a new location. It is my understanding that we have had a lot of lookers but have been unable to set the hook and reel them in. Pueblo voters have continually voted for the half-cent sales tax for economic development. We need to leverage this fund to get good-paying job opportunities for our residents

Although Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in the large metropolitan areas to the north, many residents still struggle to make ends meet. What solutions do you have in mind to solve this?

I feel this was answered in the previous question. We need to bring good paying job opportunities to Pueblo.

There’s been a lot of concern by the public about the cost of the city’s purchase and remodeling of the Professional Bull Riders office building at 101 Riverwalk Place. What is your position on this?

I think this was a big mistake. We have an $8 million budget shortfall, and now we have an $8 million HVAC system replacement cost on the judicial building. It's something we didn't need and that we can't afford.

What is your perception of the relationship between the council and the mayor, and how should the two bodies work together?

Its terrible! They need to work together and make compromises when needed. The only way I can see this happening is to get rid of the current city council and elect people who want the best for their community. They need to be competent, and put in the time that is required to be informed on issues they are voting on, they need to be prepared to state their case to their constituents on why they are voting the way they are. They need to be able to communicate with each other and work together and work and communicate with the mayor.

Answer the following questions with either a "Yes" or a "No" as if you were filling out the ballot. You will have the opportunity to elaborate on each answer.

2A: City ot Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund: No

Not at this time. We need to exhaust all available options to balance the budget. We also need to let the people know exactly where and how the extra $25 million will be spent.

2B: Extension of the one-half cent sales tax for economic development: Yes

I think it's a valuable tool for job recruitment.

2C: Charter Amendment- Change form of government to Council-Manager: No

I think both forms can work but with the mayor you have more accountability and checks and balances. The thought of our current city council running our city scares me. I feel the only reason this has become an issue is that people are disappointed in the job performance of the current mayor. There is a simple solution to this. If you are still dissatisfied with her in two years, don't re-elect her.

2D: Charter Amendment: Require binding interest arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other classified employee bargaining unit: No

I think if it were to pass at this time it would have the potential to create an additional budgetary problem.

2E: Charter Amendment: Municipal Officer Salary Increase: No

City Council voted themselves a raise. They can wait for it!

2F: Charter Amendment: Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office: Yes

No response.