What to know about Pueblo’s Civil Service Commission

There are two candidates vying for the Civil Service Commission during the Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 election. Learn what the commission does below.

Candidates

Erick B. Javaneau (incumbent)

Steven Rodriguez

The Civil Service Commission is composed of three members elected to 6-year, staggered terms. One person is elected every two years. None can be a city employee or other officer of the city.

Pueblo's Civil Service Commission directs the city's Civil Service Office to recruit and administer examinations for all people employed by the city in what are considered classified positions.

The commission holds regular monthly meetings and conducts hearings on matters related to classification, reclassification, allocation of positions and disciplinary action. Under the direction of the mayor, the Civil Service Office is also responsible for recruitment and managing the hiring processes for unclassified positions for the City of Pueblo. As part of this ensuring the city has the necessary technology for recruiting well-qualified people for city employees.

Objectives of the Civil Service Commission as outlined on the city's website:

