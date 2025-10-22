KRCC’s Southern Colorado voter guide for the 2025 election

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, and though there are only two issues on the statewide ballot, a number of Southern Colorado communities are weighing measures and candidates.

It's an odd-year election so there are no federal or state-level races. And, like all elections in Colorado, this election is also conducted as a mail ballot. You should already have your ballot. If you have questions about how to vote, check out this handy FAQ.

Statewide ballot issues

Two measures for statewide voting are intended to help bolster funding for school meals and help mitigate federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program, also known as food stamps.

Prop LL: Healthy School Meals for All Program

Prop MM: Increase Taxes for free school meals and food assistance

Pueblo election

Voters in the city of Pueblo have six ballot measures to decide. There are also three council races on the ballot and other elected positions. KRCC sent out questionnaires to all council candidates. You can find their answers below as well as information about other elected positions.

Pueblo City Council race

City Council District 1

City Council District 3

City Council At Large

Pueblo Water board race

Get to know the candidates for Pueblo’s Board of Water Works

VIDEO: Candidate debate courtesy of Action Colorado, NAACP, League of Women Voters and Pueblo Community College

Pueblo Civil Service Commission

What to know about Pueblo’s Civil Service Commission

VIDEO: Candidate debate courtesy of Action Colorado, NAACP, League of Women Voters and Pueblo Community College

Pueblo ballot issues

