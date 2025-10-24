1,000 lost dog toys are part of health concerns leading to permanent recreational closure of Colorado Springs reservoir

For years off-leash dogs were able to play in the water at the South Suburban Reservoir in Colorado Springs, but now it’s permanently closed to the public due to what officials say are health and safety concerns.

The reservoir is part of the city’s drinking water system run by Colorado Springs Utilities. The agency recently announced that it would not reopen the reservoir for recreation, either human or canine, after ongoing repairs to the dam are completed.

“This decision was difficult, but necessary,” the utility said in a recent press release. “Increasingly, off-leash dog swimming and recreation has led to management challenges, including safety concerns and water quality issues.”



The reservoir is one of two in the 318-acre Stratton Open Space on the southwest side of the city. It was built in 1932 to store drinking water before treatment. According to the agency, the reservoir is too small to adequately dilute the pollutants generated by dogs turning up sediments that promote algae growth and introducing pathogens like E. Coli.



“These situations not only create a dangerous environment for pets,” the agency said, “but they have also required us to remove the reservoir from use in our system multiple times over the years.”



Additionally, clean-up crews removed about 1,000 dog toys from the reservoir in the last five years, “raising concerns about PFAS and microplastics in drinking water,” the utility said.



Recreational use at the reservoir had never been formally approved by city council, according to the agency.



“We know that South Suburban Reservoir has become a favorite destination for many people over the years. “While public access has been allowed at our discretion,” the utility said, “we must now take responsible and appropriate steps to protect this valuable water resource for our customers.”

Repair work closed the reservoir in 2024. It is expected to refill in 2026. The hiking trails and other recreational facilities at Stratton Open Space remain open to the public.