Listen: Denver Police has a contract with Flock for drone first responders

The Denver Police Department has signed a free trial contract with Flock to use the company’s Aerodome flying drones — a “fully automated air support system” that can reach crime scenes often faster than police can arrive.

Flock is the $7.5 billion company whose cameras capture license plate data for Denver Police and other agencies across the nation. It has drawn criticism because immigration enforcement agents have tapped into its national network.

Denverite obtained the most recent contract with Flock through an open records request. The trial will run through next August, and if the city likes the product, it could begin to pay for the Flock drones starting next year.

The company claims the technology makes policing more efficient and safer, though advocacy groups argue the use of drone first responders — especially connected to a network of license plate readers — raises serious privacy concerns.

