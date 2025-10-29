Circle Drive among Colorado Springs roads set for repaving next year in 2026

Nearly 190 lane miles in Colorado Springs were repaved this year as part of the voter-approved 2C road improvement tax. The city made the announcement Tuesday near the newly repaved Flying West Ranch Rd. at Mountain Shadows Park.

Planned work next year includes nearly all of Circle Drive, along with side streets near Stratton Meadows and Ivywild.

Midland and Pine Creek neighborhoods are also expected to see road construction along with Union Blvd. near Union Meadows Open Space.

Outside contractors based in the Pikes Peak region completed the work, resulting in a $600 million economic impact, according to the city.

Nearly 2,000 lane miles have been fixed since the program began in 2016.