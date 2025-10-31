Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations, plus other things to do in Colorado this weekend

Explore a veritable pumpkin patch of holiday celebrations, watch a movie at the 48th annual Denver Film Festival, enjoy one of many new stage productions, and so much more this weekend.
Here’s where to go and what to do across Colorado.
Friday, Oct. 31
- “Untitled: Artist Takeover” in Denver — A Halloween-themed after-hours art party at the Denver Art Museum featuring live performances, costumed fun and immersive installations. 6–10 p.m. Admission $22-30, free for members.
- “Three Semi-Solo Shows” in Denver — Opening of three local artists’ shows at D’art Gallery in the Santa Fe Arts District. Exhibitions on view through Nov. 16. Free reception from 6–9 p.m.
- Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival in Estes Park – A celebration of Colorado craft distilleries and live bluegrass music, featuring sampling of 30+ distilleries and 5 bluegrass bands. Noon–5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for music only, $45 for music and spirit sampling.
- Itchy-O Hallowmass in Denver – This annual ceremonial performance led by local band Itchy-O explores the “Triad of Impermanence,” a ritual framework that defines the arc of life, death, decay, and renewal. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Summit Music Hall. Tickets start at $52. 2-night passes are also available for $163.
- Halloween Cover Show Concert in Denver – Local bands covering Gary Numan, The Cars, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Suburban Lawns at the Hi Dive at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.88
- Witch B*tch Fest in Fort Collins – Local bands Horse B*tch, CallMeB*tch, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, Diva Cup, Chroma Lips and Ember play a show starting at 6 p.m. at The Coast. Tickets are $19.06. Costumes encouraged.
Saturday, Nov. 1
- Día de Muertos Celebration in Colorado Springs — A free, community event with altars, live music, art-making and cultural performance at the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. 4–8 p.m.
- Nonprofit Artisan Market in Fort Collins – A community event where local nonprofits come together to showcase and sell goods, crafts and other items to help fund their missions. Nov. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Center for Creativity.
Sunday, Nov. 2
- Día de Muertos: Música y Arte in Aurora — A hands-on music and arts event celebrating Día de los Muertos from 2-6 p.m., with a Mariachi concert at 3 p.m. at Manos Sagrados. Events are free, but preregistration for the concert is recommended.
- “Momentos de Memoria” at the Denver Art Museum — A museum-wide activation to honour Día de los Muertos; regular daytime gallery hours. Admission via museum standard ticketing.
- Chamber Music at Northglenn Arts – Colorado Symphony Octet at the Parsons Theatre at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $26-35.
- “Airplane!” Screening and Q&A — The classic 1980 film will be screened, followed by a Q&A with Director and Writer David Zucker and actor Robert Hayes, who played the role of Ted Striker. 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets start at $39.40.
- Strauss & Shostakovich in Boulder – Metropolitan Opera soprano Heidi Melton joins the Boulder Philharmonic in bringing Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs to the stage. The show starts at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $10.
All weekend / Ending soon
- Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in Concert in Denver — The classic film will be screened with live symphonic accompaniment from the Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Tickets start at $64.
- Elitch Gardens “Fright Fest” in Denver – A Halloween-themed festival with daytime attractions, trick-or-treating, and kid-friendly activities. Then, in the evening, haunted houses, scare zones, and live entertainment begin. The park is open 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 31, noon-10 p.m. on Nov. 1, and noon-9 p.m. on Nov. 2. Tickets are $60.98.
- “Cult of Cthulhu” in Denver – This immersive horror comedy draws directly from the unsettling tales of H.P. Lovecraft, inviting audiences to join in. Performances take place at Fiction Beer Company at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Tickets start at $15.
- Romeo & Juliet in Aurora — An immersive performance of Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and tragedy, on stage at the Vintage Theatre, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $11.63.
- “Secrets of Spirit Lake” Murder-Mystery Dinner in Grand Lake — An 1880s saloon-themed evening of murder, mystery, dinner and drinks. The party starts at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Tickets are $79.
- The Vampire of Cripple Creek in Cripple Creek – A local take on the classic Dracula tale. On stage at the Butte Theater through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $17.
- “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” in Denver — A production of Tennessee Williams’ classic drama about family, deceit and survival at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. On stage through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $41.30.
- Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns in Denver — Visit a glowing trail of thousands of magnificent, hand-carved pumpkins, with magic around every corner. On view at Hudson Gardens Sept. 19 through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $9.99.
- “Catrinas en mi Ciudad” in Denver — A Día de los Muertos-inspired exhibit showcasing large-scale art installations at the Galleria in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. On view through Nov. 2.
- The House on Haunted Lake in Colorado Springs – A new adaptation of the classic horror film, “The House on Haunted Hill.” On stage at the Funky Little Theater Co. through Nov. 1. Tickets start at $20.
- “The Happiest Man on Earth” in Denver — A theatre production based on an Auschwitz survivor’s memoir, running Oct. 28–Nov. 2 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $93.22.
- Boulder Jewish Film Festival —A film festival exploring the Jewish experience, with events Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. View events and ticket prices here.
- Haunted Manitou Ghost Tour & Historic Walk — Take a terrifying tour of Downtown Manitou Springs, Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. through the end of October. Tickets are $25.
- Spirits of the Brown: Haunted History Tour in Denver – A cocktail-in-hand tour of Denver’s most storied hotel. Tours are 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $41.
- Shadows Gather photo exhibition in Boulder — “The Archives: 2019–Now” showcases over 2,000 original Fuji Instax photographs, taken by Shadows Gather, a photography project on Colorado’s queer, punk and underground culture. Many of the photos will be shown for the first time. The exhibition is on view at East Window Gallery in Boulder through Oct. 31.
Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions
- Verdi’s “La Traviata” in Denver – Set in 19th-century Paris, the opera follows Violetta Valéry, a celebrated courtesan who chooses love at great personal cost. On stage Nov. 1, 4, 7 and 9. Tickets start at $46.80.
- Denver Film Festival — Ten days of screenings at various theaters across Denver. Tickets for individual screenings are $14 for Denver Film members, $18 for non-members. Ticket prices for special presentations vary. The 48th annual festival runs Oct. 31-Nov. 9.
- 13th Floor Haunted House in Denver — Three haunted attractions are back for the fall: Legend of the 13th Floor, Twilight of the Damned, and The Blood Shed. Other activities include escape games, axe-throwing and secret bars. Tickets start at $19.99. Open select nights through Nov. 9.
- “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in Golden – Miners Alley Performing Arts Center brings this classic tale to the stage through Nov. 8. Tickets start at $18.
- “Homeland” Nepali Modernism in Denver – The work of Lain Singh Bangdel, the father of modern Nepali art, is on display in this exhibition of over 40 paintings, the largest exhibition of Bangdel’s art ever presented in the United States. On view at CU Denver’s Emmanuel Art Gallery from Sept. 25 through Dec. 13.
- Dia de los Muertos exhibit in Lafayette — A showcase of works by local artists and students, representing and celebrating this Mexican tradition. Special Dia events include storytime on Oct. 17, frame decorating on Oct. 26 and a closing celebration on Nov. 7. Free and open to the public.
- “Edgar Allan Poe Is Dead and So Is My Cat” in Denver – Buntport Theater is staging this “fantastical comedy with a dash of macabre” through Nov. 16. Tickets are offered on a name-your-price basis.
- “The Lion King” in Denver – The Disney classic is on stage at the Buell Theater from Oct. 23-Nov. 16. Tickets start at $41.30.
- Danielle SeeWalker’s “Čhó Snazz” in Grand Junction – The exhibition showcases various art forms defined by fun, colorful visuals that weave traditional and contemporary forms. On view at the Fort Lewis College Art Gallery through Nov. 19.
- “Traqueros: Mexican Trackworkers and the American Railroad” in Golden — The free, bilingual exhibit sheds light on the untold history of Mexican and Mexican American laborers who built and maintained the railroads that connected the American West. On view during museum hours through Aug. 2026.
- “Diva Royale” in Golden – A comedy from Miners Alley Performing Arts Center about three stay-at-home moms from the Midwest who share a deep obsession for Celine Dion. On stage Oct. 3-Nov. 9. Tickets start at $35.
- “KissFist: Behind the Scenes” in Brighton – The exhibit highlights the artistic process of muralists from the deaf community. On view at Anythink Brighton through Dec. 19.
- “The Secret World of Elephants” in Denver – A hands-on exhibition gives families a unique look at the amazing world of elephants. Guests will discover how these incredible animals evolved, learn about their fascinating behaviors, and see why they're so important to the environments where they live. On view through Jan. 25, 2026. Included in museum admission.
- “Goodnight Moon” in Denver – A theatrical adaptation of one of the world’s most popular children’s books, featuring music and dance. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts through Jan. 25. Tickets start at $25.96.
