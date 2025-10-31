Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations, plus other things to do in Colorado this weekend

Explore a veritable pumpkin patch of holiday celebrations, watch a movie at the 48th annual Denver Film Festival, enjoy one of many new stage productions, and so much more this weekend.

Here’s where to go and what to do across Colorado.

Friday, Oct. 31

“Untitled: Artist Takeover” in Denver — A Halloween-themed after-hours art party at the Denver Art Museum featuring live performances, costumed fun and immersive installations. 6–10 p.m. Admission $22-30, free for members.

“Three Semi-Solo Shows” in Denver — Opening of three local artists’ shows at D’art Gallery in the Santa Fe Arts District. Exhibitions on view through Nov. 16. Free reception from 6–9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival in Estes Park – A celebration of Colorado craft distilleries and live bluegrass music, featuring sampling of 30+ distilleries and 5 bluegrass bands. Noon–5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for music only, $45 for music and spirit sampling.

Itchy-O Hallowmass in Denver – This annual ceremonial performance led by local band Itchy-O explores the “Triad of Impermanence,” a ritual framework that defines the arc of life, death, decay, and renewal. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Summit Music Hall. Tickets start at $52. 2-night passes are also available for $163.

Halloween Cover Show Concert in Denver – Local bands covering Gary Numan, The Cars, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Suburban Lawns at the Hi Dive at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.88

Witch B*tch Fest in Fort Collins – Local bands Horse B*tch, CallMeB*tch, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, Diva Cup, Chroma Lips and Ember play a show starting at 6 p.m. at The Coast. Tickets are $19.06. Costumes encouraged.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Día de Muertos Celebration in Colorado Springs — A free, community event with altars, live music, art-making and cultural performance at the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. 4–8 p.m.

Nonprofit Artisan Market in Fort Collins – A community event where local nonprofits come together to showcase and sell goods, crafts and other items to help fund their missions. Nov. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Center for Creativity.

Sunday, Nov. 2

Día de Muertos: Música y Arte in Aurora — A hands-on music and arts event celebrating Día de los Muertos from 2-6 p.m., with a Mariachi concert at 3 p.m. at Manos Sagrados. Events are free, but preregistration for the concert is recommended.

“Momentos de Memoria” at the Denver Art Museum — A museum-wide activation to honour Día de los Muertos; regular daytime gallery hours. Admission via museum standard ticketing.

Chamber Music at Northglenn Arts – Colorado Symphony Octet at the Parsons Theatre at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $26-35.

“Airplane!” Screening and Q&A — The classic 1980 film will be screened, followed by a Q&A with Director and Writer David Zucker and actor Robert Hayes, who played the role of Ted Striker. 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets start at $39.40.

Strauss & Shostakovich in Boulder – Metropolitan Opera soprano Heidi Melton joins the Boulder Philharmonic in bringing Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs to the stage. The show starts at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

