How to help and get help amid SNAP benefits uncertainty in Colorado

Food banks have been bracing for a huge influx of people needing food assistance in November. SNAP benefits, or food stamps, which should have arrived on recipients’ electronic cards at the start of the month have instead become the latest federal responsibility cut because of the government shutdown.

On Friday two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration should use emergency funds to support SNAP during the shutdown. But with the president asking the Supreme Court to have the final say, the issue remains unsettled, leaving hundreds of thousands of Coloradans without the benefits they rely on.

For those moved to help, there are opportunities wherever you are in the state.

Statewide

Feeding Colorado is an umbrella association for food banks throughout the state. You can donate directly to Feeding Colorado through their website or check out one of their partner organizations to support a local food bank near you. You can also use the interactive find food map to search for an organization in your area.

Southern Colorado

Western Slope

The Community Food Bank of Grand Junction offers services to anyone in Mesa County. You can give a one-time donation, host a third-party fundraising event, host a food drive, and more. More information is available on their website.

The Delta Food Pantry serves all Delta County residents. You can volunteer to pick up food donations, stock shelves, or fill food boxes to be distributed. Their website states they frequently need volunteer substitutes.

The Fresh Food Hub in Norwood runs a food pantry that’s open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday. You can sign up to volunteer here. Their website states they always need volunteers to unload trucks and help with food distribution. You can also support monetarily by setting up a monthly recurring donation or making a one-time gift. More information can be found on their website.

The Durango Food Bank offers services to La Plata County residents. They offer multiple volunteer opportunities, including helping with food distribution, restocking shelves, and occasionally helping with special events on weekends. You can also donate funds or food.

Northern Colorado

Weld Food Bank accepts produce and pantry staples from both individuals and large-scale donors. You can also partner with them to host a fundraiser or food drive.

Community Food Share serves Boulder and Broomfield Counties. You can drop small food donations Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at their location in Louisville.

The Food Bank for Larimer County has multiple food donation drop off locations in Loveland and Fort Collins. Their website states that they accept a variety of items, including eggs, frozen foods and wild game. You can read the full list of accepted items on their website.

Rural Communities Resource Center in Yuma offers volunteer opportunities at their community food bank and mobile pantry. You can make a monetary donation on their website.

Rising up Morgan County offers shelter and housing support, education and workforce development as well as food assistance. You can get involved by volunteering at the center, donating items or sponsoring a cot in the facility. More information is available on their website.

Denver Metro Area