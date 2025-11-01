How to help and get help amid SNAP benefits uncertainty in Colorado

Food banks have been bracing for a huge influx of people needing food assistance in November. SNAP benefits, or food stamps, which should have arrived on recipients’ electronic cards at the start of the month have instead become the latest federal responsibility cut because of the government shutdown.
On Friday two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration should use emergency funds to support SNAP during the shutdown. But with the president asking the Supreme Court to have the final say, the issue remains unsettled, leaving hundreds of thousands of Coloradans without the benefits they rely on.
For those moved to help, there are opportunities wherever you are in the state.
Statewide
- Feeding Colorado is an umbrella association for food banks throughout the state. You can donate directly to Feeding Colorado through their website or check out one of their partner organizations to support a local food bank near you. You can also use the interactive find food map to search for an organization in your area.
Southern Colorado
- Care and Share accepts both financial donations through their website and food donations at their locations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Alamosa. Their website states that the most needed items include canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat or tuna, oatmeal, peanut butter, pre-packed snacks, soup, cereal and boxed dinners.
- Las Animas Helping Hands is a 100% volunteer nonprofit organization that distributes food every Monday. You can donate funds through their website.
- The FoodBank of Kiowa Creek Community Church accepts a wide array of food donations as well as financial donations through coloradogives.org.
- In response to the loss of SNAP benefits, Dorcas Circle in Huerfano County will be providing weekly food boxes to those who are eligible throughout the month of November. You can donate funds and find opportunities to volunteer through their website.
- Otero County is hosting a food donation drive until September 14th. Find more information through this flyer.
- Monte Vista Community Food Pantry is looking for boxed stuffing mix to add to their Holiday Distribution. Call 719-852-4851 to set up a time to meet at the pantry.
Western Slope
- The Community Food Bank of Grand Junction offers services to anyone in Mesa County. You can give a one-time donation, host a third-party fundraising event, host a food drive, and more. More information is available on their website.
- The Delta Food Pantry serves all Delta County residents. You can volunteer to pick up food donations, stock shelves, or fill food boxes to be distributed. Their website states they frequently need volunteer substitutes.
- The Fresh Food Hub in Norwood runs a food pantry that’s open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday. You can sign up to volunteer here. Their website states they always need volunteers to unload trucks and help with food distribution. You can also support monetarily by setting up a monthly recurring donation or making a one-time gift. More information can be found on their website.
- The Durango Food Bank offers services to La Plata County residents. They offer multiple volunteer opportunities, including helping with food distribution, restocking shelves, and occasionally helping with special events on weekends. You can also donate funds or food.
Northern Colorado
- Weld Food Bank accepts produce and pantry staples from both individuals and large-scale donors. You can also partner with them to host a fundraiser or food drive.
- Community Food Share serves Boulder and Broomfield Counties. You can drop small food donations Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at their location in Louisville.
- The Food Bank for Larimer County has multiple food donation drop off locations in Loveland and Fort Collins. Their website states that they accept a variety of items, including eggs, frozen foods and wild game. You can read the full list of accepted items on their website.
- Rural Communities Resource Center in Yuma offers volunteer opportunities at their community food bank and mobile pantry. You can make a monetary donation on their website.
- Rising up Morgan County offers shelter and housing support, education and workforce development as well as food assistance. You can get involved by volunteering at the center, donating items or sponsoring a cot in the facility. More information is available on their website.
Denver Metro Area
- Bienvenidos food bank in northwest Denver accepts food and monetary donations and is especially seeking volunteers who speak Spanish.
- Mutual Aid Mondays accepts clothing, hygiene items, nonperishable foods, survival gear, and other essentials and has donation drop-off sites across the city. You can also have your donation picked up. Email [email protected] to schedule.
- Jewish Family Services operates a food pantry in southeast Denver on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and is currently matching donations up to $15,000.
- Kaizen Food Share accepts donations of homegrown produce through the Fresh Food Connect app and also accepts monetary donations through their website. You can also volunteer virtually and in person.
- SAME Cafe, short for So All May Eat, on East Colfax accepts monetary donations through their website and fresh local produce donations on-site Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. You can also support their mission by purchasing items via their Amazon Wish List.
- The Park Hill Food Pantry distributes food boxes on Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can donate funds through their website or volunteer at one of their distributions.
