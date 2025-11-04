Colorado election results for propositions LL and MM

The polls are now closed for the Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Coordinated Election in Colorado.

With this election, Colorado voters decide on a pair of measures meant to help bolster funding for free school meals for all public students, as well as to blunt federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps.

Proposition LL asked voters to let the state keep all the taxes it's collected so far for the program they approved three years ago, while Prop. MM would raise additional funds by further increasing taxes on the wealthiest Coloradans.

Supporters say the tax targeting higher-income earners pays for an essential and popular program that has yielded benefits inside the classroom and for all Colorado families. Opponents say it’s an example of government overreach and question whether this should be a funding priority for Colorado during the current state budget crunch.