Southern Colorado election results: Pueblo and Manitou Springs ballot issues

Voting ended Tuesday night across Colorado for its 2025 Coordinated Election.

While voters only had to decide on a pair of statewide ballot issues, multiples cities across Southern Colorado had local issues to decide on as well.

Voters in Pueblo were deciding on two separate sales tax measures. One aims to increase the sales tax to help with the general fund. The other would extend an existing sales tax for economic development. Voters are also deciding if they want to keep an elected mayor overseeing the city or to return to a city manager-style of government. Click here for the results on Pueblo's city council and water board races.

Voters in Manitou Springs were deciding whether or not to increase an existing tax on businesses that charge admissions or sell tickets. It would affect only a handful of businesses and aims to address a loss in revenue after the city lost its regional monopoly on recreational marijuana when Colorado Springs residents voted to legalize it there last year.

Election results will be updated as soon as they are made available by city clerks. Last updated 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 2025.

Pueblo

Question No. 2A - City of Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund

Yes/For: 19.25 percent

No/Against: 80.75 percent

Question No. 2B - Extension of the One-Half Cent Sales Tax for Economic Development

Yes/For: 56.51 percent

No/Against: 43.49 percent

Question No. 2C - Charter Amendment - Change Form of Government to Council-Manager

Yes/For: 32.29 percent

No/Against: 67.71 percent

Manitou Springs

Ballot Issue 2A: Increasing the excise tax on ticket sales and admission fees

Yes: 43.83 percent

No: 56.17 percent

Statewide ballot issues

Proposition LL and Proposition MM