Motorist drives truck into central Colorado Springs King Soopers, injuring 5

Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a motorist crashed a vehicle described as an electric truck into a King Soopers grocery store just northwest of the downtown area.

The fire department responded to the incident at the grocery store off Uintah Street that occurred just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Heavy rescue and hazmat crews also responded to stabilize the building and ensure the safety of the tow operation.

According to a post on social media platform X from the Colorado Springs Police Department, five people sustained non life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. It is unclear if all five victims were inside the store. The driver of the offending vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver is cooperating and they do not suspect any criminal intent.

A King Soopers representative said the store would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday and directed customers to the nearest store at 3250 Centennial Blvd.

CPR News' Stephanie Rivera contributed to this report.