Southern Colorado election results: Pueblo city council and water board races

Voters in the city of Pueblo had multiple races to decide on in Tuesday's election, including three city council races and two seats on the Board of Water Works.
Find the results for these races below. Click here for the results of several ballot issues in Pueblo and Manitou Springs.
Election results will be updated as they are made available. Last updated 9 p.m. Tues, Nov. 4.
Pueblo City Council race results
City Council District 1
- Tiffany Estrada: 22.32 percent
- Kassidy Hall: 32.75 percent
- Dianne Danti: 32.11 percent
- Elvis R. Martinez: 12.82 percent
City Council District 3
- Joseph Perko: 46.6 percent
- Ted Hernandez: 53.4 percent
City Council At Large
- Regina Maestri: 12.45 percent
- Colleen Grahek-Clark: 11.83 percent
- Brett Boston: 17.77 percent
- Evans Auden Gonzales Garcia: 9.33 percent
- Tom Croshal: 12.04 percent
- Nathan Harper: 12.27 percent
- Dorothy B. Butcher:
- Selena Ruiz Gomez: 24.31 percent
Pueblo Water board race results
Voters decided which two candidates will serve the six-year term that expires December 31, 2031.
- Michael A. Cafasso (Incumbent): 29.56 percent
- Chris Woodka (Incumbent): 29.84 percent
- Philip J. Reynolds IV: 20.67 percent
- Dave DeCenzo: 19.94 percent