Southern Colorado election results: Pueblo city council and water board races

Voters in the city of Pueblo had multiple races to decide on in Tuesday's election, including three city council races and two seats on the Board of Water Works.

Find the results for these races below. Click here for the results of several ballot issues in Pueblo and Manitou Springs.

Election results will be updated as they are made available. Last updated 9 p.m. Tues, Nov. 4.

Pueblo City Council race results

City Council District 1

Tiffany Estrada: 22.32 percent

Kassidy Hall: 32.75 percent

Dianne Danti: 32.11 percent

Elvis R. Martinez: 12.82 percent

City Council District 3

Joseph Perko: 46.6 percent

Ted Hernandez: 53.4 percent

City Council At Large

Regina Maestri: 12.45 percent

Colleen Grahek-Clark: 11.83 percent

Brett Boston: 17.77 percent

Evans Auden Gonzales Garcia: 9.33 percent

Tom Croshal: 12.04 percent

Nathan Harper: 12.27 percent

Dorothy B. Butcher:

Selena Ruiz Gomez: 24.31 percent

Pueblo Water board race results

Voters decided which two candidates will serve the six-year term that expires December 31, 2031.