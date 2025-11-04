Anglers can now keep as many fish as they want from this Southern Colorado reservoir

Water levels on a small southeastern Colorado reservoir are getting too low to support its fish population. Now, in an effort for them not to go to waste, the state is asking anglers to catch as many fish as possible at the Two Buttes Reservoir, south of Lamar.

“We want to see as many fish harvested and utilized and not end up dying out at the lake if the lake were to get too low to support the fishery,” said Jim Ramsay, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologist.

It's called an emergency fish salvage, and it’s not uncommon. In August, construction on the Narraguinnep Dam in Montezuma County led to such a salvage when crews needed to lower reservoir levels there. A broken valve on the dam at nearby Summit Reservoir led to another one in July.

Two Buttes Reservoir relies solely on heavy precipitation and flooding for its water supply. Despite a strong water year overall for the eastern plains, Two Buttes Creek, which feeds the reservoir, is a small drainage and rain clouds commonly bypass it.

“We have to be dealt a good hand by Mother Nature, and those storms have to hit that drainage perfectly,” Ramsay said. “If they don't, then the lake doesn't actually get any water.”

Ramsay said in his 20 years in his current job, the reservoir has been dry about half the time. When it fills up, CPW stocks it with species ranging from catfish to bass to trout, to provide fishing opportunities before it dries up again. Right now, the water levels are low enough that a cold snap could freeze the top of the lake and soon deplete oxygen levels beneath the ice.

Possession limits for fish at the reservoir have been removed for the salvage, though a valid fishing license is still required. Fish caught are meant for harvest — transporting fish from the reservoir and introducing them to any other body of water remains illegal.

“I've been contacted by anglers that have seen the press release already and are eager to get down there and get after it,” Ramsay said.