Semi-truck drives off the side of Wolf Creek Pass

A semi truck rolled off the side of Wolf Creek Pass and down the mountainside Monday morning.

The truck was headed southbound on Highway 160 about 17 miles north of Pagosa Springs when it lost control and went off the side of the mountain. Wolf Creek Pass has steep grades and sharp turns. The truck, carrying canned drinks, was completely destroyed. The 23-year-old driver was found ejected from the truck and pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the semi was traveling with excessive speed. Smoke was seen coming from the brakes before the truck went through the guardrail. Reports from Colorado State Patrol said the truck had passed a runaway truck ramp just 1.5 miles prior to losing control.

Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

The road is currently back open, but an extended recovery is expected. The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes will be handling the investigation, and the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol Hazmat Unit assisted with the cleanup.

Travelers are advised to check COtrip.org for information of current and future road closures.