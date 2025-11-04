Semi-truck drives off the side of Wolf Creek Pass

By Briana Heaney
A red fire truck is parked on the side of a road, with a group of people standing around it. The scene appears to be a rescue operation, with the fire truck possibly involved in aiding the people. The people are wearing safety vests.
Courtesy of Archuleta County Sheriff's Office
First responders work to uncover the remains of a crashed semi truck on Wolf Creek Pass, Nov. 4, 2025.

A semi truck rolled off the side of Wolf Creek Pass and down the mountainside Monday morning. 

The truck was headed southbound on Highway 160 about 17 miles north of Pagosa Springs when it lost control and went off the side of the mountain. Wolf Creek Pass has steep grades and sharp turns. The truck, carrying canned drinks, was completely destroyed. The 23-year-old driver was found ejected from the truck and pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the semi was traveling with excessive speed. Smoke was seen coming from the brakes before the truck went through the guardrail. Reports from Colorado State Patrol said the truck had passed a runaway truck ramp just 1.5 miles prior to losing control.

The image depicts a large, white truck crashing into a hillside, The scene is set in a mountainous area.
Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

The road is currently back open, but an extended recovery is expected. The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes will be handling the investigation, and the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol Hazmat Unit assisted with the cleanup.

Travelers are advised to check COtrip.org for information of current and future road closures. 

