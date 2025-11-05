Boulder firebombing suspect pleads not guilty to state charges

The man accused of attacking pro-Israel demonstrators in June on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in state court, clearing the way for trial next year.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman threw Molotov cocktails at people marching in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on June 1. Fifteen people were injured, and one 84-year-old woman later died of the injuries she received in the attack.

The Egyptian national, who is 46 and was living in Colorado Springs, now faces more than 180 state charges for first-degree murder, attempted murder and using explosive devices. He also faces federal hate crimes charges.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty told reporters after the hearing that victims didn't want the trial delayed until next summer, but scheduling with multiple attorneys, as well as navigating dates for a federal hate crimes trial, that's what happened.

"The victims want this to go to trial as soon as possible," he said. "They want justice done for the victims, the families and this community and we’re going to make sure we support them every step of the way ... So as much as some of the victims appear to be frustrated, this is a positive development."

None of the victims wanted to talk to reporters on Wednesday.

Soliman told authorities at the time of his arrest that he’d been planning the attack for a year and that he didn’t tell anyone about it, including his family. He also said he didn’t have any regret about it and “wished they were all dead.”

In a state affidavit, Soliman told police he was planning on opening fire on the group, but was unable to purchase a firearm because of his unauthorized immigration status. He pivoted to the rudimentary Molotov cocktail, which is essentially gasoline in old wine bottles with a rag at the top, and tossed two at the crowd of demonstrators gathering near the Boulder courthouse.

According to videos of the event, he yelled “Free Palestine!” and tried to start himself on fire, but police quickly arrived and took him into custody.

Soliman appeared in the Boulder County courtroom on Wednesday in a wheelchair. Officials didn’t offer any information about his condition, but he was alert and speaking to the judge through an Arabic interpreter.

After the incident, his entire family was placed into deportation proceedings by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. They remain in immigration custody in Texas.