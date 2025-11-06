Newcomer knockout or returning victor? Let the 17th annual Carol Countdown begin!

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Ring the silver bells, dust off your sleigh. Hark! The herald carols compete.

It’s time for CPR Classical’s 17th annual Carol Countdown. The warmth this last month can’t stop the holiday spirit — get ready to help crown the 2025 champion.

Thirty-two carols are ready to duke it out over the next five weeks, and you will decide which carol will grab the trophy.

You’ll see some newcomers this year based on the success of the non-carol upstart from last year, Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” Welcome the promising “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairies” from Tchaikovsky’s seasonal favorite, “The Nutcracker.” The iconic ballet enters the ring alongside Émile Waldteufel’s “The Skater’s Waltz,” Leon Jessel’s “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” and “Walking in the Air” from Howard Blake’s score to “The Snowman.”

Will they get knocked out in the first round? Will last year’s carols reign supreme? ‘Tis the season…for revenge? Only you will decide.

Cast your vote in the Round 1 interactive bracket below to help decide who advances to Round 2. When you do, you’ll be entered to win a family four-pack of tickets to see the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. See sweepstakes rules here.

First-round voting is open until midnight on Nov. 10. We’ll tally the votes and announce the carols that move on to Round 2 on Nov. 13. Stay tuned to CPR Classical and sign up for our newsletter to keep in touch with how your favorite carols are doing. Voting will continue until we declare a winner on Dec. 9 during this year’s Carol Countdown show, starting at 7 a.m. on CPR Classical!