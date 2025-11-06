Nighttime road closures and detours slated for I-25 in Pueblo this weekend

Motorists on Interstate 25 will experience nighttime road closures in Pueblo, Friday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 9. Both north and southbound traffic will have detours in place while the bridge at Exit 100A is demolished. The work is part of an ongoing $114 million Colorado Department of Transportation project to update the interchange that began in late 2024.

Detours are expected to run from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights, and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday night. This could change based on weather conditions. If the weather delays the work, the closures will be postponed until the following weekend, Nov. 10-14.

Video: Colorado Department of Transportation drone footage of construction work at the Exit 100A Interchange on I-25 in Pueblo. (November, 2025)

Traffic heading northbound on I-25 will use the off-ramp at Exit 100A to head east on U.S. Highway 50B to Colorado Highway 47 and return to the interstate at Exit 101.

Southbound vehicles will be directed onto Colorado Highway 47 at Exit 101 and continue on Colorado Highway 96. They’ll get back on the Interstate at Exit 99B, Santa Fe Avenue, and 13th Street to access southbound I-25.

Northbound nighttime detour on Interstate 25 in Pueblo. (November, 2025)

Southbound nighttime detour on Interstate 25 in Pueblo. (November, 2025)

The closures of the on and off ramps for southbound traffic at Exit 100A will remain in place until the project is complete in 2027.

Construction includes five new bridges, noise walls and more. When completed, the new diverging diamond interchange will be just north of the current exit infrastructure.