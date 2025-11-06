Red Flag Warning in effect across the Front Range as high winds raise fire risk

Most of the northern Front Range is under a Red Flag Warning today as strong winds and low humidity create dangerous fire conditions across the area.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour are expected across the western Denver suburbs and eastern Boulder County, with stronger gusts up to 55 miles per hour possible near the foothills.

“Fire weather season is not just a summer occurrence here in Colorado,” David Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told CPR News. “It's pretty much all year long.”

Barjenbruch warns that humidity levels are critically low — increasing the risk for rapid wildfire spread, even during the winter months. The Marshall Fire, the most damaging wildfire in state history, blew up on December 30, 2021.

“Anytime we get those strong winds and there's no or little or no snow on the ground, that's when we're going to be under the gun for these high fire danger days,” he said.

Residents are urged to avoid outdoor burning, secure loose objects that could blow away, and report any signs of smoke or fire immediately. Officials also advise against activities that could produce sparks, such as using power tools or parking on dry grass.

The Red Flag Warning covers the eastern sides of Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer counties, as well as northwestern Weld County. It will remain in effect through this evening. Conditions are expected to improve slightly by tomorrow, though dry and breezy weather will keep fire danger elevated into the weekend.