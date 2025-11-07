Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Fall is in full swing with First Friday art walks, the 48th annual Denver Film Festival and a last hurrah for many Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations. If you’re already looking ahead to the holiday season, local makers' markets and other festive celebrations are also underway.
Here’s where to go and what to do across Colorado.
Friday, Nov. 7 (First Friday)
- First Friday — Explore exhibitions, parties and other events in various locations across Colorado. First Friday art walks take place in Boulder, Carbondale, Colorado Springs, Denver, Estes Park, Grand Junction, Lakewood, Old Colorado City, Salida and more.
- Children's Book Festival in Boulder – Free event with author talks, a panel for educators, book sales and signing, children’s activities and more at the Boulder Public Library Main Branch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Día de los Muertos in Silverthorne – Enjoy face painting, live music by Mariachi Las Dahlias, baile folklorico dancing, a local mercado, crafts for kids, and a piñata, along with delicious food from La Perla and traditional treats like champurrado, Pan de Muerto and more. Festivities take place at the Silverthorne Pavilion from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Five Points Jazz Hop in Denver – An evening of live music on Welton Street in Denver’s historic jazz district, marking the start of Denver Arts Week. Music takes place from 6–9 p.m. Free admission.
- Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Fort Collins – Kick off the holiday season in Old Town Square with live music from Guerilla Fanfare from 5:30-7 p.m., with a short lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
- Free Day at the Denver Art Museum – Enjoy free admission to the DAM from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission does not include free entry for “Pissarro's Impressionism.”
- Symphony of the Rockies “Mixtape” in Lone Tree – Relive the music of the 70s, 80s and 90s with the symphony. On stage at the Lone Tree Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46.
- Art RiNo 2025 in Denver – An evening of art, music, food and celebration to honor RiNo’s legacy and celebrate the district’s future. Celebrations take place at the Truss House from 5-10 p.m. Tickets start at $81.88.
- Veterans Day Parade in Colorado Springs – The annual parade takes place at 11 a.m., marching south along Tejon Street from St. Vrain to Vermijo.
- Cherry Creek Art Walk in Denver – Stroll through the Cherry Creek Arts District and explore a mix of art galleries, design studios and specialty shops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- “A Body in the O” in Denver – The show journeys through the hoops of the Department of Homeland Security, a queer boy's truth-telling and the mystery of the human heart. On stage at The Lab on Santa Fe at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.
- Autumn Harvest Craft & Art Walk in Denver – Shop for unique art pieces and one-of-a-kind crafts that capture the spirit of Denver’s thriving arts community at Denver Milk Market from 4-7 p.m.
- Poker Run at Winter Park Resort – A free, family-friendly event where participants ski or ride to various stations and submit a final poker hand to compete for a prize. Events start at 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 9
- Cat Fest Colorado in Denver – A day of cat shows, adoptions, activities and more at the National Western Expo Hall & Hall of Education from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for adults, kids 5 and under get in free.
- Brown Palace Champagne Cascade in Denver – The 37th annual Champagne Cascade ushers in the holiday season with elegance and festivity. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets start at $31.
All weekend / Ending soon
- Denver Arts Week – Events, Art Walks, free museum days and more are all part of this annual celebration. Explore things to do for Denver Arts Week here.
- Arkansas Valley Balloon Festival in Rocky Ford – Balloon launches, activities, a parade and more take place from 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, through midday Sunday, Nov. 9.
- Verdi’s “La Traviata” in Denver – Set in 19th-century Paris, the opera follows Violetta Valéry, a celebrated courtesan who chooses love at great personal cost. On stage Nov. 1, 4, 7 and 9. Tickets start at $46.80.
- Denver Film Festival — Ten days of screenings at various theaters across Denver. Tickets for individual screenings are $14 for Denver Film members, $18 for non-members. Ticket prices for special presentations vary. The 48th annual festival runs Oct. 31-Nov. 9.
- “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in Golden – Miners Alley Performing Arts Center brings this classic tale to the stage through Nov. 8. Tickets start at $18.
- Dia de los Muertos exhibit in Lafayette — A showcase of works by local artists and students, representing and celebrating this Mexican tradition. Special Dia events include storytime on Oct. 17, frame decorating on Oct. 26 and a closing celebration on Nov. 7. Free and open to the public.
- Muertos en Westwood Street Festival in Denver – A three-day community celebration of life, death and resilience, featuring danza, live music, local vendors, family-friendly activities, community altars, art installations, food and more. Events take place Friday, Nov. 7 from 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- “Diva Royale” in Golden – A comedy from Miners Alley Performing Arts Center about three stay-at-home moms from the Midwest who share a deep obsession for Celine Dion. On stage Oct. 3-Nov. 9. Tickets start at $35.
- “Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4” in Denver — A classical-music performance featuring violinist Paul Huang with the Colorado Symphony. On stage at the Boettcher Concert Hall, Nov. 7-9. Tickets start at $19.20.
- Cirque Italia in Castle Rock – A water circus, featuring acrobats, aerialists, and BMX bikers, along with special effects such as fountains, rain curtains, and laser lights. On stage from Friday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 10. Tickets start at $15.
- Denver Fashion Week – Events include seven runway shows – from a Western Fashion Show and a Maximalism Show, to a Sustainable Fashion Show and a Streetwear Show – with a lineup featuring local and national designers. Events take place Nov. 8-16 in the RiNo Art District.
- Alternative Gift Fair in Evergreen – Shop with purpose at this volunteer-run arts and crafts fair, where every purchase supports a local, national, or international charity. Shop at the Evergreen Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9.
- “Leap into Play” in Denver – Two days of dance performances at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. On Saturday, Nov. 8, the museum has free admission from 5 - 10 p.m. with a dance performance from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 9, dance performances take place from 10-11:30 a.m. and are included in the price of admission.
- “How to Starve an Artist” in Boulder –A short theatre piece that asks one simple question: “Can the artist endure?” A group of eight theatre-makers has come together to conduct interviews with Colorado-based Gen Z artists (age 18-27) seeking to answer this question and turn those answers into theatre. On stage at the Dairy Arts Center Nov. 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $11.50.
- Prehistoric “Eras Tour” in Aurora – Learn about the millions of years of history beneath your feet with a free speaker series from local scientists. Events take place Nov. 5, 6, 7, 8 and 12 at the Aurora History Museum.
- 13th Floor Haunted House in Denver — Three haunted attractions are back for the fall: Legend of the 13th Floor, Twilight of the Damned, and The Blood Shed. Other activities include escape games, axe-throwing and secret bars. Tickets start at $19.99. Open select nights through Nov. 9.
Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions
- “Edgar Allan Poe Is Dead and So Is My Cat” in Denver – Buntport Theater is staging this “fantastical comedy with a dash of macabre” through Nov. 16. Tickets are offered on a name-your-price basis.
- “The Lion King” in Denver – The Disney classic is on stage at the Buell Theater from Oct. 23-Nov. 16. Tickets start at $41.30.
- “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” in Denver – A glam-rock-inspired musical celebrating LGBTQ culture On stage at the Ballyhoo Table & Stage Nov. 6-23. Tickets start at $42.39.
- “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” in Denver – A laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Garner Galleria Theatre from Nov. 8 through May 10. Tickets start at $
- “Viva Theatre: Murder on the Orient Express” in Boulder — An adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, on stage at the Dairy Arts Center Nov. 7–23. Tickets start at $28.75.
- “Goodnight Moon” in Denver – A theatrical adaptation of one of the world’s most popular children’s books, featuring music and dance. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts through Jan. 25. Tickets start at $25.96.
- “Homeland” Nepali Modernism in Denver – The work of Lain Singh Bangdel, the father of modern Nepali art, is on display in this exhibition of over 40 paintings, the largest exhibition of Bangdel’s art ever presented in the United States. On view at CU Denver’s Emmanuel Art Gallery from Sept. 25 through Dec. 13.
- Danielle SeeWalker’s “Čhó Snazz” in Grand Junction – The exhibition showcases various art forms defined by fun, colorful visuals that weave traditional and contemporary forms. On view at the Fort Lewis College Art Gallery through Nov. 19.
- “Traqueros: Mexican Trackworkers and the American Railroad” in Golden — The free, bilingual exhibit sheds light on the untold history of Mexican and Mexican American laborers who built and maintained the railroads that connected the American West. On view during museum hours through Aug. 2026.
- “KissFist: Behind the Scenes” in Brighton – The exhibit highlights the artistic process of muralists from the deaf community. On view at Anythink Brighton through Dec. 19.
- “The Secret World of Elephants” in Denver – A hands-on exhibition gives families a unique look at the amazing world of elephants. Guests will discover how these incredible animals evolved, learn about their fascinating behaviors, and see why they're so important to the environments where they live. On view through Jan. 25, 2026. Included in museum admission.
Some other groups mentioned on this list may also be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.
How we pick our events: These listings highlight events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings. It is not a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Friday and is not updated.
Have suggestions for next week’s list? Email Lauren Antonoff Hart at [email protected].