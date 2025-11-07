Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Fall is in full swing with First Friday art walks, the 48th annual Denver Film Festival and a last hurrah for many Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations. If you’re already looking ahead to the holiday season, local makers' markets and other festive celebrations are also underway.

Here’s where to go and what to do across Colorado.

Friday, Nov. 7 (First Friday)

Saturday, Nov. 8

Free Day at the Denver Art Museum – Enjoy free admission to the DAM from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission does not include free entry for “Pissarro's Impressionism.”

Symphony of the Rockies “Mixtape” in Lone Tree – Relive the music of the 70s, 80s and 90s with the symphony. On stage at the Lone Tree Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46.

Art RiNo 2025 in Denver – An evening of art, music, food and celebration to honor RiNo’s legacy and celebrate the district’s future. Celebrations take place at the Truss House from 5-10 p.m. Tickets start at $81.88.

Veterans Day Parade in Colorado Springs – The annual parade takes place at 11 a.m., marching south along Tejon Street from St. Vrain to Vermijo.

Cherry Creek Art Walk in Denver – Stroll through the Cherry Creek Arts District and explore a mix of art galleries, design studios and specialty shops from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“A Body in the O” in Denver – The show journeys through the hoops of the Department of Homeland Security, a queer boy's truth-telling and the mystery of the human heart. On stage at The Lab on Santa Fe at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.

Autumn Harvest Craft & Art Walk in Denver – Shop for unique art pieces and one-of-a-kind crafts that capture the spirit of Denver’s thriving arts community at Denver Milk Market from 4-7 p.m.

Poker Run at Winter Park Resort – A free, family-friendly event where participants ski or ride to various stations and submit a final poker hand to compete for a prize. Events start at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9

Cat Fest Colorado in Denver – A day of cat shows, adoptions, activities and more at the National Western Expo Hall & Hall of Education from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for adults, kids 5 and under get in free.

Brown Palace Champagne Cascade in Denver – The 37th annual Champagne Cascade ushers in the holiday season with elegance and festivity. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets start at $31.

All weekend / Ending soon

Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions