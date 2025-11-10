How you can find more CPR News online, from NPR to Google

While there is no shortage of ways to consume Colorado Public Radio’s coverage (on air, website, newsletters, social media, podcasts and our app!), new features and recent updates from National Public Radio and Google have made it easier to find the news you rely on.

Find a step-by-step guide to adjust your settings and find us below.

NPR

If you regularly check out NPR.org, you’ll now have the ability to see stories from your community when you set up your local news station.

All you have to do is visit npr.org/stations and select CPR News. This will ensure you see Colorado stories under the new “Local Headlines” section of the NPR homepage.

If you use the NPR app, click on the My NPR tab on the bottom of the screen and then select Change Station. From there, you can search for CPR News and select us as your preferred station. Or, from your phone, click on this link that takes you to the NPR app.

Screenshot Online users can now save CPR News as a "favorite" station on NPR.

This will allow you to get a mix of local stories from CPR News and national and international reporting from NPR.

You can also create an NPR account either at NPR.org or through the NPR app. Select CPR News, and NPR will know you want CPR News across all of their platforms.

Note: Based in southeast Colorado? You can make KRCC your preferred station instead, following the same instructions.

Google

Google announced a few months ago the launch of a feature in Search that allows users to see more of their favorite sites within Top Stories when fresh content has been published.

To add CPR News as a preferred source, head to Google’s source preferences page here. We've already auto-populated the site, so all you have to do is check the box. You can add other favorite sources as well.

This step will ensure trusted news sources appear high in your search results.