Worried that it hasn’t snowed yet in most of Southern Colorado? It isn’t that late yet according to weather history.

It's another warm and dry week in Southern Colorado, with still no sign of the first seasonal snowfall in the larger cities. But according to data from the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the records for latest first measurable snowfalls for three primary locations in the region aren't until late December.

In both Alamosa and Pueblo, the latest first measurable snowfall occurred in 1939 on December 23 and 24, respectively. In Colorado Springs, that date is December 31, 2021.

For all three locations, the mean date of first measurable snowfall is typically the end of October and early November, though it's possible for all locations to see measurable snowfall as early as the first part of September.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center anticipates a warmer and drier November for the region as a whole. The agency predicts winter temperatures for the region to be normal or slightly above normal with an equal chance of below or above average precipitation.

March is typically the snowiest month in the region.