Acacia Park ice rink re-opens Friday, despite the warm temperatures

It hasn’t snowed yet in Colorado Springs this season. And yes, that is later than average, though not terribly unusual.

But despite forecasted high temps in the 70s on Friday, it’s going to feel a little more wintery in downtown’s Acacia Park this weekend. That’s when an outdoor public ice rink that’s become a staple of the holidays in Colorado Springs opens back up for its 13th season.

“Skate in the Park” kicks off the year with a free holiday celebration at 6 p.m. Friday. The Soli Deo Gloria Choir will perform as well as a group of junior athletes from U.S. Figure Skating.

Ice skating itself isn’t free, though. For that, you’ll need $15, but that does include a skate rental. The rink offers a number of theme days throughout the season, like on Dec. 7, when visitors can skate with the Colorado College Hockey Team. See a full list of special events here.

The Acacia Park ice rink draws thousands of people each year, according to a statement from the city. The rink will be open until Jan. 31.

If Colorado Springs hasn’t received its first snowfall by then, that would be unusual.