Did you get a spectacular photo of the northern lights? We want to see it!

On Tuesday night, the aurora borealis appeared in unexpected parts of the United States. Colorful solar storms were visible as far south as Colorado, Kansas and Texas.

If you captured a photo of the northern lights that you're proud of, share it with us so we can share it with your fellow Coloradans!

To submit a photo, please email the image to [email protected], with the subject line: "Aurora Photo." The email should also include the photographer's name, the city or town where the photo was taken and any other caption information you'd like included (like names of peope or pets in the photo, and so forth).

By sharing your photo, you're permitting Colorado Public Radio to publish it online and on social media.

Didn't get a photo Tuesday night? The colors might be back on Wednesday

Experts say there might be more solar activity this evening, providing another opportunity to photograph the colorful night sky.

You can check the aurora forecast using the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center website or an aurora forecasting app.

Here's some advice for aurora photography. And a tip: taking a picture with a smartphone can reveal colors that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

Happy exploring!