Government shutdown ends after House passes spending package, Trump signs it

Updated at 8:33 p.m., on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

After 43 days, the longest government shutdown ended with a late-night Oval Office signing ceremony late Wednesday.

The U.S. House came back Wednesday, after 54 days away, to pass a Senate-negotiated package to fund and reopen the government. The vote was 222 to 209. Six Democrats supported the bill, two Republicans voted against it.

The federal government is expected to open on Thursday after President Donald Trump signed the resolution, stating, "today we are sending a clear message that we will never give in to extortion."

Colorado’s delegation split along party lines over the deal, which will keep the entire government open through January 30 and provide full-year funding for Agriculture, Military Construction-Veterans, and the Legislative branch. The package also reverses layoffs of federal workers that happened during the shutdown.

GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert, Jeff Crank, Gabe Evans and Jeff Hurd voted for the package.

They emphasized that the bill reopens the government, pays federal workers and ensures that funding for SNAP and other programs go out.

“I am surprised that Democrats held the American people hostage as long as they did, that they made our federal workers go without pay. They made vulnerable women and children and families go without food. It's very sad,” Boebert told CPR News.

Wednesday night, Colorado’s Department of Human Services said SNAP recipients will see full November benefits arrive in their accounts as soon as Thursday.

Democratic Reps. Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen voted no. Democrats were pushing for a funding package that would include an extension of a tax credit that expires at the end of the year, which helps Coloradans buy health insurance on the state exchange.

The deal did not include anything on the credit, but instead came with a promise from Senate Majority Leader John Thune to hold a vote in his chamber on an extension by December 12. House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, has made no such assurances.

Pettersen said the bill is not a compromise or a deal.

“This is something that doesn’t address the urgent needs of the American people and the health care crisis that we’re facing,” she told CPR News, adding she understands that people are disappointed Democrats didn’t get any concessions on health care.

As things stand now, an estimated 225,000 Coloradans will see their premiums skyrocket without the credit next year.

DeGette said the Affordable Care Act, while not perfect, has helped get healthcare to many Americans.

“All of us agree that healthcare is too expensive in this country, and I would be happy to work with my colleagues to try to find a way to reduce the cost of healthcare. For example, reducing the cost of drugs,” DeGette said. “But just to say, ‘okay, we're going to stop making health insurance affordable to 5 million Americans, and maybe we'll do some other things.’ That’s not an actual plan.”

She noted that Democratic party leaders are trying to get enough signatures for a discharge petition on a three-year extension of the premium enhanced tax credit.

But that approach is not likely to get support even from Republicans who say they want to see a fix.

Earlier this month, Hurd was part of a bipartisan quartet that released principles to temporarily extend and reform the tax credit. Their proposal would only run for two years and would phase out for households making between $200,000 and $400,000. Residents in Hurd’s district have seen some of the highest increases in the state.

“This is something that's really important no matter what kind of district you have, if you're from a red district or blue district, the cost of healthcare and health insurance premiums are a top priority. It's something I hear from constituents on constantly,” Hurd told CPR News after the vote.

There was one area of bipartisan agreement about the funding deal that came over from the Senate.

House members from both sides of the aisle were unhappy with Senate Republicans for including language in the package that would allow senators who had their phone records obtained as part of the investigation into President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results to the 2020 election to sue the government for up to $500,000.

While that provision remained in the package the House passed, Speaker Johnson has promised to try to repeal it.

“I think if the Speaker of the House says that we're going to do standalone legislation to look at this to make sure that this is being treated appropriately, I think that speaks to the concerns that folks have around some of the Senate language,” Evans said.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow described the Senate move as an example of graft and corruption. “The idea that senators could benefit directly from things that they voted on and approved is pretty damn disgusting.”

If the House acts, there’s no guarantee the Senate will, too.