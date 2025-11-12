Photos: Northern lights as seen across Colorado last night (and yes, you may be able to see them again tonight)

There may be more opportunities to witness the auroras, including tonight, though clouds may make it harder to see.
From Palisade to Gunnison and Ridgway to Erie, here's what residents across the state caught on camera last night.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!
Colorado Postcards are snapshots of our colorful state in sound. They give brief insights into our people and places, our flora and fauna, and our past and present, from every corner of Colorado. Listen now.