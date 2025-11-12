Photos: Northern lights as seen across Colorado last night (and yes, you may be able to see them again tonight)

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
·
Courtesy of Kylie Fisher
The northern lights seen over Palisade, Colo., around 7 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2025.

The aurora borealis appeared in unexpected parts of the United States — including Colorado — on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

There may be more opportunities to witness the auroras, including tonight, though clouds may make it harder to see.

From Palisade to Gunnison and Ridgway to Erie, here's what residents across the state caught on camera last night.

Pink colors in the night sky
Courtesy of Ed Self
Northern lights visible from Eisenhower Elementary in Boulder on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Justin Rinaldi
Northern lights as seen from Uptown Denver on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Paul Dreyer
The northern lights as seen from Lyons, Colorado on Tuesday, November 12, 2025.
Courtesy of Virginia Weiskopf
The northern lights as seen from Ridgway, Colorado on Tuesday, November 12, 2025.
Courtesy of Alex VanVelkinburgh
Rebel the horse gazes out into the night up at the northern lights in Sedalia, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Stephen Holst
The northern lights seen east of Aurora Reservoir, along E. Quincy Ave. just before CO 129, around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Lara Young
The northern lights seen from Telluride, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Kim Nguyen
The northern lights seen over Lake Estes in Estes Park, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Brie Cressman
The northern lights seen from Arvada, Colo., near Tennyson Knolls Park on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Marilyn Null
The northern lights seen from Fort Collins, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Kathy Griffin
The northern lights seen from Grand Junction, Colo. on Nov. 10, 2025.
Courtesy of Jill McKinney
The northern lights over Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Nicholas Roddy
The northern lights seen over Highlands Ranch, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Chelsea Kot
The northern lights seen over McIntosh Lake in Longmont, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025
Courtesy of Rob Kurtzman
The northern lights seen above Mount Garfield and the Book Cliffs in Palisade, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Jean Strahlendorf
The northern lights over Pagosa Peak in Pagosa Springs, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Meredith Hutmacher
A view of the northern lights west of Berthoud, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Jessica Moore
The northern lights seen from Golden, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Pat Musick
The northern lights seen over Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Don Ku
The northern lights seen from LoDo in Denver, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Latest Stories