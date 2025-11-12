Photos: Northern lights as seen across Colorado last night (and yes, you may be able to see them again tonight)

The aurora borealis appeared in unexpected parts of the United States — including Colorado — on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

There may be more opportunities to witness the auroras, including tonight, though clouds may make it harder to see.

From Palisade to Gunnison and Ridgway to Erie, here's what residents across the state caught on camera last night.

Courtesy of Ed Self Northern lights visible from Eisenhower Elementary in Boulder on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Justin Rinaldi Northern lights as seen from Uptown Denver on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Paul Dreyer The northern lights as seen from Lyons, Colorado on Tuesday, November 12, 2025.

Courtesy of Virginia Weiskopf The northern lights as seen from Ridgway, Colorado on Tuesday, November 12, 2025.

Courtesy of Alex VanVelkinburgh Rebel the horse gazes out into the night up at the northern lights in Sedalia, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Stephen Holst The northern lights seen east of Aurora Reservoir, along E. Quincy Ave. just before CO 129, around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Lara Young The northern lights seen from Telluride, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Kim Nguyen The northern lights seen over Lake Estes in Estes Park, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Brie Cressman The northern lights seen from Arvada, Colo., near Tennyson Knolls Park on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Marilyn Null The northern lights seen from Fort Collins, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Kathy Griffin The northern lights seen from Grand Junction, Colo. on Nov. 10, 2025.

Courtesy of Jill McKinney The northern lights over Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Nicholas Roddy The northern lights seen over Highlands Ranch, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Chelsea Kot The northern lights seen over McIntosh Lake in Longmont, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025

Courtesy of Rob Kurtzman The northern lights seen above Mount Garfield and the Book Cliffs in Palisade, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Jean Strahlendorf The northern lights over Pagosa Peak in Pagosa Springs, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Meredith Hutmacher A view of the northern lights west of Berthoud, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Jessica Moore The northern lights seen from Golden, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.

Courtesy of Pat Musick The northern lights seen over Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 11, 2025.