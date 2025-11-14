Things to do in Colorado this weekend

‘Tis (nearly) the season! This weekend, kickstart your holiday shopping at one of many local makers' markets across Colorado. Or, enjoy a play, concert, or musical. There are also more niche events, like an experimental film installation, a new punk festival and a leyendas storytelling event to enjoy.
Here’s where to go and what to do across Colorado.
Friday, Nov. 14
- Second Friday ArtWalk in Eagle — A night of food, music, fun and art at Artspace, 5-8 p.m.
- Collective Misnomer BARFDAY Party in Denver — A massive video installation celebrating DIY and autonomous art-making practices at Rainbow Dome from 6-10 p.m. Admission is a suggested $15 donation.
- “Chamber 2: Textures in Motion” in Grand Junction — The Grand Junction Symphony presents the music of Telemann and Beethoven at the First Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53.
- “Come See Me in the Good Light” in Denver — Opening night for this poignant and unexpectedly funny documentary about Colorado’s former poet laureate Andrea Gibson and her partner, Megan Falley, as they navigated Gibson’s terminal cancer diagnosis with joy and love. The film is on screen at the Sie FilmCenter in Denver through Nov. 20 and is also available on Apple TV.
- “Into the Chutes” in Denver — In a short documentary, Lee Knight, a Queer, Black, non-binary bull rider, confronts injury and adversity while pursuing their dream of competing in the Colorado Gay Rodeo circuit. On screen at Charlie’s around 7:30 p.m., as part of the bar’s “Queer Country Life in the City” event from 7-9 p.m. The event also includes live music, drag, poetry, a mini rodeo and more. Admission is free.
Saturday, Nov. 15
- Festival de Leyendas in Denver — An evening of music, dance, and storytelling to celebrate Latin America’s traditional and time-honored Leyendas at the Museum of Contemporary Art from 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $11.79.
- BanjoFest in Denver — A day of banjo-picking workshops, followed by an evening concert featuring banjo all-stars Pete Wernick, Kyle Tuttle, Chris Coole and The Lowest Pair at Swallow Hill Music from 6:15-10 p.m. Tickets start at $47.34.
- Colfax Carousel in Denver — One night punk festival at The Squire Lounge, Lion’s Lair and the Tight End Bar on Colfax Ave. Tickets start at $15.
- Amateur Ski Ballet in Winter Park — Costumes, drama and a chance to win $1,500! Participants 16 and older are invited to compete. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Registration starts at $15.
- Holiday Photos & Character Stroll in Colorado Springs — Meet some favorite holiday characters, enjoy live carolers, and pick up a free Holiday Coupon Book featuring more than 100 exclusive offers to jumpstart your holiday shopping. Festivities take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acacia Park and along North Tejon Street.
Sunday, Nov. 16
- Star Wars: A Symphonic Celebration in Boulder — Experience the thrill of John Williams’ and Michael Giacchino’s most iconic scores live in concert, including music from The Mandalorian and Rogue One, as well as classics from the original trilogy, prequels and sequels. On stage at the Grace Commons Church from 4-5:45 p.m. Tickets start at $10.
All weekend/Ending soon
- Denver Fashion Week – Events include seven runway shows – from a Western Fashion Show and a Maximalism Show, to a Sustainable Fashion Show and a Streetwear Show – with a lineup featuring local and national designers. Events take place Nov. 8-16 in the RiNo Art District.
- “The Elixir of Love” in Boulder — A family-friendly, hour-long opera that follows the lovable Nemorino as he tries to win the heart of the clever and confident Adina — with the help of a mysterious “love potion.” Sung in Italian with English subtitles Nov. 15-16 at the Dairy Arts Center. Tickets start at $20.
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Parker — An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. On stage at the Schoolhouse, Oct. 24 through Nov. 16. Tickets start at $34.
- Beethoven 5 in Colorado Springs — The Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents Beethoven 5 at Pikes Peak Center, Nov. 15-16. Tickets start at $43.92.
- Firefly Handmade Holiday Market in Boulder — Browse works by local artisans, enjoy live local music and more on the Pearl Street Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15.
- Makers Market in Crested Butte — The event features more than 25 local makers, offering one-of-a-kind gifts. Shop at the Center for the Arts on Nov. 14 from 5-8 p.m. and Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- "Moving Through and Beyond" in Denver — The opening performance of the Kim Robards Dance season, on stage at Kim Robards Dance in Chaffee Park. Tickets start at $15.
- Vintage Market Days in Loveland – A high-end artisan market featuring curated home décor, fine art, handmade jewelry and vintage finds. Runs Nov. 14-16 at The Ranch. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $12.
- Urban Holiday Market in Denver — The market, located at Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, features a showcase of one-of-a-kind seasonal items, high-quality handcrafted goods and a wide variety of holiday gifts. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions
- “Edgar Allan Poe Is Dead and So Is My Cat” in Denver – Buntport Theater is staging this “fantastical comedy with a dash of macabre” through Nov. 16. Tickets are offered on a name-your-price basis.
- “The Lion King” in Denver – The Disney classic is on stage at the Buell Theater from Oct. 23-Nov. 16. Tickets start at $41.30.
- “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” in Denver – A glam-rock-inspired musical celebrating LGBTQ culture On stage at the Ballyhoo Table & Stage Nov. 6-23. Tickets start at $42.39.
- “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” in Denver – A laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Garner Galleria Theatre from Nov. 8 through May 10. Tickets start at $
- “Viva Theatre: Murder on the Orient Express” in Boulder — An adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, on stage at the Dairy Arts Center Nov. 7–23. Tickets start at $28.75.
- “Goodnight Moon” in Denver – A theatrical adaptation of one of the world’s most popular children’s books, featuring music and dance. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts through Jan. 25. Tickets start at $25.96.
- “Homeland” Nepali Modernism in Denver – The work of Lain Singh Bangdel, the father of modern Nepali art, is on display in this exhibition of over 40 paintings, the largest exhibition of Bangdel’s art ever presented in the United States. On view at CU Denver’s Emmanuel Art Gallery from Sept. 25 through Dec. 13.
- Danielle SeeWalker’s “Čhó Snazz” in Grand Junction – The exhibition showcases various art forms defined by fun, colorful visuals that weave traditional and contemporary forms. On view at the Fort Lewis College Art Gallery through Nov. 19.
- “Traqueros: Mexican Trackworkers and the American Railroad” in Golden — The free, bilingual exhibit sheds light on the untold history of Mexican and Mexican American laborers who built and maintained the railroads that connected the American West. On view during museum hours through Aug. 2026.
- “KissFist: Behind the Scenes” in Brighton – The exhibit highlights the artistic process of muralists from the deaf community. On view at Anythink Brighton through Dec. 19.
- “The Secret World of Elephants” in Denver – A hands-on exhibition gives families a unique look at the amazing world of elephants. Guests will discover how these incredible animals evolved, learn about their fascinating behaviors, and see why they're so important to the environments where they live. On view through Jan. 25, 2026. Included in museum admission.
Some other groups mentioned on this list may also be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.
How we pick our events: These listings highlight events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings. It is not a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Friday and is not updated.
Have suggestions for next week’s list? Email Lauren Antonoff Hart at [email protected].