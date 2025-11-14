Things to do in Colorado this weekend

‘Tis (nearly) the season! This weekend, kickstart your holiday shopping at one of many local makers' markets across Colorado. Or, enjoy a play, concert, or musical. There are also more niche events, like an experimental film installation, a new punk festival and a leyendas storytelling event to enjoy.

Here’s where to go and what to do across Colorado.

Friday, Nov. 14

Second Friday ArtWalk in Eagle — A night of food, music, fun and art at Artspace, 5-8 p.m.

Collective Misnomer BARFDAY Party in Denver — A massive video installation celebrating DIY and autonomous art-making practices at Rainbow Dome from 6-10 p.m. Admission is a suggested $15 donation.

“Chamber 2: Textures in Motion” in Grand Junction — The Grand Junction Symphony presents the music of Telemann and Beethoven at the First Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53.

“Come See Me in the Good Light” in Denver — Opening night for this poignant and unexpectedly funny documentary about Colorado’s former poet laureate Andrea Gibson and her partner, Megan Falley, as they navigated Gibson’s terminal cancer diagnosis with joy and love. The film is on screen at the Sie FilmCenter in Denver through Nov. 20 and is also available on Apple TV.

“Into the Chutes” in Denver — In a short documentary, Lee Knight, a Queer, Black, non-binary bull rider, confronts injury and adversity while pursuing their dream of competing in the Colorado Gay Rodeo circuit. On screen at Charlie’s around 7:30 p.m., as part of the bar’s “Queer Country Life in the City” event from 7-9 p.m. The event also includes live music, drag, poetry, a mini rodeo and more. Admission is free.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Festival de Leyendas in Denver — An evening of music, dance, and storytelling to celebrate Latin America’s traditional and time-honored Leyendas at the Museum of Contemporary Art from 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $11.79.

BanjoFest in Denver — A day of banjo-picking workshops, followed by an evening concert featuring banjo all-stars Pete Wernick, Kyle Tuttle, Chris Coole and The Lowest Pair at Swallow Hill Music from 6:15-10 p.m. Tickets start at $47.34.

Colfax Carousel in Denver — One night punk festival at The Squire Lounge, Lion’s Lair and the Tight End Bar on Colfax Ave. Tickets start at $15.

Amateur Ski Ballet in Winter Park — Costumes, drama and a chance to win $1,500! Participants 16 and older are invited to compete. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Registration starts at $15.

Holiday Photos & Character Stroll in Colorado Springs — Meet some favorite holiday characters, enjoy live carolers, and pick up a free Holiday Coupon Book featuring more than 100 exclusive offers to jumpstart your holiday shopping. Festivities take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acacia Park and along North Tejon Street.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Star Wars: A Symphonic Celebration in Boulder — Experience the thrill of John Williams’ and Michael Giacchino’s most iconic scores live in concert, including music from The Mandalorian and Rogue One, as well as classics from the original trilogy, prequels and sequels. On stage at the Grace Commons Church from 4-5:45 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

All weekend/Ending soon

Denver Fashion Week – Events include seven runway shows – from a Western Fashion Show and a Maximalism Show, to a Sustainable Fashion Show and a Streetwear Show – with a lineup featuring local and national designers. Events take place Nov. 8-16 in the RiNo Art District.

“The Elixir of Love” in Boulder — A family-friendly, hour-long opera that follows the lovable Nemorino as he tries to win the heart of the clever and confident Adina — with the help of a mysterious “love potion.” Sung in Italian with English subtitles Nov. 15-16 at the Dairy Arts Center. Tickets start at $20.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Parker — An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. On stage at the Schoolhouse, Oct. 24 through Nov. 16. Tickets start at $34.

Beethoven 5 in Colorado Springs — The Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents Beethoven 5 at Pikes Peak Center, Nov. 15-16. Tickets start at $43.92.

Firefly Handmade Holiday Market in Boulder — Browse works by local artisans, enjoy live local music and more on the Pearl Street Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15.

Makers Market in Crested Butte — The event features more than 25 local makers, offering one-of-a-kind gifts. Shop at the Center for the Arts on Nov. 14 from 5-8 p.m. and Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Moving Through and Beyond" in Denver — The opening performance of the Kim Robards Dance season, on stage at Kim Robards Dance in Chaffee Park. Tickets start at $15.

Vintage Market Days in Loveland – A high-end artisan market featuring curated home décor, fine art, handmade jewelry and vintage finds. Runs Nov. 14-16 at The Ranch. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $12.

Urban Holiday Market in Denver — The market, located at Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, features a showcase of one-of-a-kind seasonal items, high-quality handcrafted goods and a wide variety of holiday gifts. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions