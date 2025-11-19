In photos: A ceremonial buffalo hunt helps Denver’s Indigenous residents connect with their heritage

Editor's note: This article contains graphic images depicting an animal's death that may be disturbing to some readers.
More than a century after Denver bought a handful of bison, the herd has a new role. The city once displayed the animals as a Wild West novelty for residents and tourists. Now they’re helping Denver’s Indigenous residents connect with their heritage.
On a recent cool, clear morning, Lewis TallBull of the TallBull Memorial Council, an organization founded by his late grandfather, welcomed a crowd to Daniels Park, just south of Denver. More than 150 local Indigenous people watched as TallBull’s nephew shot a 600-pound buffalo, then gathered together to butcher it. CPR’s reporters were invited to watch.
Editor's note: The following section contains graphic images depicting an animal's slaughter that may be disturbing to some readers.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!
Colorado Postcards are snapshots of our colorful state in sound. They give brief insights into our people and places, our flora and fauna, and our past and present, from every corner of Colorado. Listen now.