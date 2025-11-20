Who’s the underdog? Find out who’s moving on and vote in Round 3 of the 2025 Carol Countdown

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

By Cassidy Ritter, CPR Classical Contributor

And just like that, the newcomers are out.

Either the warm weather swayed voters this year or Coloradans are sticklers for holiday traditions. Either way, “White Christmas” narrowly knocked out the last rookie in this year’s Carol Countdown with 53 percent of the vote. Better luck next year, “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Fans of “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear” showed up in full force in Round 2, putting away the classic “Away in a Manager” with 69 percent of the vote.

The most contentious showdown in Round 3, and maybe all of this year’s competition, is in the Woolen Mittens Division. “O Holy Night” defeated “O Come, All Ye Faithful” while “Carol of the Bells” rang the final bell, beating out “Silver Bells” with 75 percent of the vote. This leaves the division with the two winningest carols in Countdown history facing off. Who will move on? You decide.

Cast your vote for Round 3 in the interactive bracket below.

Third-round voting is open until midnight on Nov. 24. We'll tally the votes and announce the carols that move on to the semifinals on Nov. 27. Voting will continue until we declare a winner on Dec. 9 during this year's Carol Countdown show, starting at 7 a.m. on CPR Classical!

“Carol Countdown” is a registered trademark of Colorado Public Radio.