Church gets probation, $1,000 fine over unhoused camp

A year-long dispute between a church and the city of Montrose was capped off by a trial and a guilty verdict on a handful of ordinance violations. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, the church will pay a $1,000 fine and serve two years of probation, though more charges may yet be coming.

Montrose Municipal Court Judge Thomas LeClaire handled sentencing for the Montrose United Methodist Church, which faced charges from the city related to allowing unhoused residents to camp on church property during the winter of 2024-25. The church was found guilty on a count of storage of litter, nuisance prohibited, uses not authorized by zoning, and maintenance requirements for supplemental structures. On a fifth charge, the keeping of junk, the court sided with the church that the junk in question amounted to personal belongings.

In court, LeClaire said the church's actions were “intentional, regarded, and considered.”

“Although they were mere city code ordinances, nevertheless they were significant and impactful,” LeClaire said.

The probation came with a suspended $5,000 fine, meaning the church would only have to pay it if they violated the terms of the probation. That includes not setting up another camp. The church is also on the hook for a $50 court fee and a $10 security fee.

“There’s no useful public service, as this involves a church,” Judge LeClaire said, referencing the community service that is often a stipulation of probation sentences.

Reverend Kevin Young said, as far as he knows, it's the first time the church has been on probation since it was founded in 1883.

“It is just not a good feeling to be a church on probation. And to have the city assert itself in that kind of way is just not a very good feeling,” he said after the sentencing. Young added that the church was exploring an appeal to the ruling.

The city’s efforts to disband the camp became a flashpoint for unhoused policy in Montrose. Church leaders say the camp formed after the city strengthened its camping ban heading into last winter. City leaders said the church was violating zoning ordinances and creating a nuisance. At one point, the city was issuing daily citations to the church, sought an emergency order to have the camp disbanded, and attempted to take the matter to district court.

The sentencing was just shy of what attorneys for the city of Montrose requested. Assistant City Attorney Matthew Magliaro said the sentence should be enough to ensure the church does not attempt to allow camping again.

“I’ve heard the argument, ‘Well, these are just petty offenses … why bother?’” Magliaro said. “That argument is both ignorant and wrong.”

The church faces more than two dozen other charges in the case, though attorneys say speedy trial issues will likely prevent them from charging all of them. The court did schedule two more trial dates for December, though the church said it will argue the speedy trial period has already passed.