Thanksgiving volunteering and community service opportunities across Colorado

Looking for a way to give back to your community this Thanksgiving?

Here’s a list of ways to get involved and give back to a cause that you find meaningful.

Provide a holiday meal

Courtesy Lasagna Love Colorado volunteers prepare food for Lasagna Love, a global nonprofit that encourages neighbors to prepare and deliver homemade meals to people in need in their community.

This fall, food insecurity has been top of mind for many due to the government shutdown and uncertainty of SNAP benefits. You can make a difference by donating food or funds to food pantries in your area.

Check out this article for more information. You can use 211 Colorado to find more community Thanksgiving meals in your area.

Below are more holiday-specific opportunities to provide a meal.

Statewide: Love lasagna? Then check out Lasagna Love, a volunteer-run, global nonprofit. You can volunteer to make a lasagna or donate funds to support others making lasagna.

Donate a turkey to Denver Rescue Mission’s annual turkey drive. Donations are being accepted through Nov. 25.



Friday, Nov. 21 is Take a Turkey to Work Day in Pueblo, Alamosa and Colorado Springs. Find participating donation locations here.



Montrose Community Dinners are looking for volunteers for their Thanksgiving week meals, Sunday, Nov. 23, through Thursday, Nov. 27. You can sign up online or call the volunteer line 970-318-6724 for English or 970-318-6759 for Spanish.



United Way Yampa Valley in Steamboat Springs is looking for 150 volunteers for their annual community Thanksgiving dinner. There are volunteer opportunities on Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Thursday, Nov 27.

Host a Canned Food Drive

Haylee May/CPR News FILE - Groceries collected, ready to be sorted at a Colorado food bank.

To connect with your community and help stock food banks, consider hosting a canned food drive.

Statewide: You can use Feeding Colorado’s interactive find food map to find a donation drop-off center in your area.

Donate Blood

You can donate blood to support your local hospital. You can find local blood drives and clinics accepting donations through the American Red Cross, Vitalant, and CSL Plasma. You can also donate to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Donate Coats and Toys

As the holidays and colder weather come up, donating toys and coats. You can find a coat drop-off location near you through CoatsforColorado.org. Kenzi’s Corner and Toys for Tots have Toy drive drop-off locations across the state.