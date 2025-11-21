Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Shoulder season is officially here. But just because you've packed up your shorts and T-shirts and aren't quite ready to break out your skis (unless you're a real die-hard), there's still plenty to do in Colorado this weekend.
From pop hits performed by a string quartet and a STEM comedy show, to holiday markets and indoor snow tubing, here’s what to see and do.
Friday, Nov. 21
- "Mixtape: Unbound" in Boulder — A cozy, genre-blending evening featuring the Boulder Philharmonic String Quartet, featuring reimagined works by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Radiohead and Chappell Roan alongside music by composers including Max Richter. On stage at Roots Music Project at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10.
- "Science Riot" A STEM Comedy Show in Denver — A comedy showcase where real STEM professionals take the stage to blend stand-up comedy with bite-sized, TED-style talks. Expect sharp, funny and genuinely educational sets crafted by scientists trained to communicate their expertise through humor. On stage at the Bug Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
- “Duet” in Denver — Access Gallery marks 20 years as a leader in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe with an evening of art, storytelling and community celebration. The event opens the new exhibition “Duet,” featuring work by Brittany Murdock and Allie Gestner, and includes interactive installations, poetry, music, a game and more. Admission is free.
Saturday, Nov. 22
- “Fluidity” in Denver — The Denver Young Artists Orchestra joins the Museum of Contemporary Art for a multisensory afternoon in which audiences move freely through the galleries as live music interacts with visual art in real time. The experience unfolds throughout the museum, creating an evolving blend of sound and exhibition space. Open 1-3:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14, with free admission for members and guests under 18.
- “Softer, Louder” in Denver — Opening reception for a PlatteForum Resident Artist Alumni Show at Spark Gallery, featuring six former resident artists whose work explores color, softness and joy as both intimate gestures and radical acts. The exhibition runs Nov. 22 through Dec. 16, with a free opening reception on Nov. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Community Jam in Grand Junction — A free creative gathering at the Art Center in downtown Grand Junction with music, open studios and local art explorations. Admission is free.
- Harvest Market in Durango — A special seasonal farmers/crafters market in the TBK Bank Parking Lot, at 259 W. 9th St. Saturday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.
- Holiday Maker’s Market in Salida — Local artisans offering handcrafted gifts and home goods, held at the Salida Distillery from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
- Free Comedy in Durango — A free comedy show in honor of World AIDS Day featuring national and local comedians at the Durango Arts Center (802 E. 2nd Ave.) from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Sunday, Nov. 23
- "The Knock" in Monument — The play tells the powerful, real-life stories of military spouses at Fort Carson who live with the fear—and reality—of a life-changing knock at the door. The opera explores resilience, vulnerability and the profound sacrifices made by military families and the officers tasked with delivering tragic news. On stage at 3 p.m. at Lewis-Palmer High School. Tickets start at $26.25, and admission is free for active-duty military, veterans and their families.
All weekend/Ending soon
- “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” in Denver – A glam-rock-inspired musical celebrating LGBTQ culture on stage at the Ballyhoo Table & Stage, Nov. 6-23. Tickets start at $42.39.
- “Viva Theatre: Murder on the Orient Express” in Boulder — An adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, on stage at the Dairy Arts Center Nov. 7–23. Tickets start at $28.75.
- "Annie" in Littleton — Town Hall Arts Center presents the beloved family musical following optimistic orphan Annie, her dog Sandy and her journey from the orphanage to Daddy Warbucks’ mansion. On stage Nov. 20–23 and Nov. 29–30, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $45.
- "Rumors" in Rifle — This farce by Neil Simon promises a night of hilarity and fun. On stage at the Ute Theater Nov. 21-23. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 on show days.
- Harambee Holiday Market in Denver — The market, located at New Hope Baptist Church, focuses on collective economic empowerment, supporting local entrepreneurs and strengthening traditions of togetherness. Open noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Free to attend; RSVPs encouraged.
- Denver Christmas Show — A three-day holiday festival at the National Western Complex featuring more than 275 local and regional vendors, festive décor, live entertainment, seasonal treats, photos with Santa and a Tinsel Town Train. Open Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $13.
- Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair in Grand Junction — A two-day fine art and craft fair at The Art Center of Western Colorado featuring more than 35 local artists offering handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, textiles and other one-of-a-kind gifts. Open Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
- Firefly Handmade Holiday Market in Denver — A free, family-friendly market with live music on Old South Gaylord Street, featuring more than 80 makers offering jewelry, ceramics, apparel, home goods, skincare, visual art and artisanal food and beverages. Open Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions
- “Frozen” in Arvada — Filled with magic, surprises and iconic songs, this family-friendly production opens Nov. 21 and runs through Jan. 4, 2026. On stage at the Arvada Center Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $40.30.
- “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” in Denver – A laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Garner Galleria Theatre from Nov. 8 through May 10. Tickets start at $61.36.
- “Goodnight Moon” in Denver – A theatrical adaptation of one of the world’s most popular children’s books, featuring music and dance. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts through Jan. 25. Tickets start at $25.96.
- A Christmas Carol in Denver — A family-friendly musical adaptation of the Dickens classic, following Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight journey from miserliness to redemption. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts, Nov. 21 through Dec. 28; showtimes vary by date. Tickets start at $41.20.
- “Mary Poppins” in Colorado Springs — The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company presents the beloved musical that offers a joyful experience for audiences of all ages. Runs Nov. 20 through Dec. 28, showtimes vary. Tickets start at $18.
- "Camp Christmas" in Aurora — This immersive holiday experience invites guests to explore themed pop-up bars, dazzling décor, a free Merry Badge scavenger hunt, free Santa visits every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Camp Christmas Gift Shop filled with quirky seasonal finds. The Camp Christmas Express opens Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 24, with access Tuesday through Sunday; hours vary by day. Admission is $10 per person with walk-up tickets only.
- “Homeland” Nepali Modernism in Denver – The work of Lain Singh Bangdel, the father of modern Nepali art, is on display in this exhibition of over 40 paintings, the largest exhibition of Bangdel’s art ever presented in the United States. On view at CU Denver’s Emmanuel Art Gallery from Sept. 25 through Dec. 13.
- “Traqueros: Mexican Trackworkers and the American Railroad” in Golden — The free, bilingual exhibit sheds light on the untold history of Mexican and Mexican American laborers who built and maintained the railroads that connected the American West. On view during museum hours through August 2026.
- “KissFist: Behind the Scenes” in Brighton – The exhibit highlights the artistic process of muralists from the deaf community. On view at Anythink Brighton through Dec. 19.
- “The Secret World of Elephants” in Denver – A hands-on exhibition gives families a unique look at the amazing world of elephants. Guests will discover how these incredible animals evolved, learn about their fascinating behaviors, and see why they're so important to the environments where they live. On view through Jan. 25, 2026. Included in museum admission.
- "Magical Winter Nights" in Denver — An immersive experience where guests journey through a reimagined, winter wonderland version of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. This limited-time, after-dark experience runs Thursday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The first entry is at 4:15 p.m. daily, with special 21+ nights on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Tickets start at $19.95.
- Christmas at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora — A whimsical holiday village, featuring Candy Cane Mountain indoor snow tubing, interactive ice sculptures telling the story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” a Gingerbread Mountain cabin, Build-a-Bear Workshop, photos with Santa and so much more. Open daily, Nov. 24 through Jan. 2, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices for individual experiences can be found here.
- Winter on the Mountain at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs — The event features thousands of twinkling lights, live festive music, Santa visits, a large tree with cozy firepits and s’mores. Opening night (Nov. 22) extras include firedancer performances at 6 and 7 p.m., carolers from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a Grinch sighting. The Alpine Coaster will also be operating, and seasonal beverages and treats will be available. Tickets start at $35.
- BODY // POWER virtual art gallery — The exhibition features work by 30+ women and nonbinary fighters, survivors and truth tellers. Pieces explore themes of reproductive justice, invisible disabilities, healing through arts and reclaiming narratives. Explore the gallery here. On view through Dec. 13.
