Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Shoulder season is officially here. But just because you've packed up your shorts and T-shirts and aren't quite ready to break out your skis (unless you're a real die-hard), there's still plenty to do in Colorado this weekend.

From pop hits performed by a string quartet and a STEM comedy show, to holiday markets and indoor snow tubing, here’s what to see and do.

Friday, Nov. 21

"Mixtape: Unbound" in Boulder — A cozy, genre-blending evening featuring the Boulder Philharmonic String Quartet, featuring reimagined works by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Radiohead and Chappell Roan alongside music by composers including Max Richter. On stage at Roots Music Project at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

"Science Riot" A STEM Comedy Show in Denver — A comedy showcase where real STEM professionals take the stage to blend stand-up comedy with bite-sized, TED-style talks. Expect sharp, funny and genuinely educational sets crafted by scientists trained to communicate their expertise through humor. On stage at the Bug Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

“Duet” in Denver — Access Gallery marks 20 years as a leader in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe with an evening of art, storytelling and community celebration. The event opens the new exhibition “Duet,” featuring work by Brittany Murdock and Allie Gestner, and includes interactive installations, poetry, music, a game and more. Admission is free.

Saturday, Nov. 22

“Fluidity” in Denver — The Denver Young Artists Orchestra joins the Museum of Contemporary Art for a multisensory afternoon in which audiences move freely through the galleries as live music interacts with visual art in real time. The experience unfolds throughout the museum, creating an evolving blend of sound and exhibition space. Open 1-3:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14, with free admission for members and guests under 18.

“Softer, Louder” in Denver — Opening reception for a PlatteForum Resident Artist Alumni Show at Spark Gallery, featuring six former resident artists whose work explores color, softness and joy as both intimate gestures and radical acts. The exhibition runs Nov. 22 through Dec. 16, with a free opening reception on Nov. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Community Jam in Grand Junction — A free creative gathering at the Art Center in downtown Grand Junction with music, open studios and local art explorations. Admission is free.

Harvest Market in Durango — A special seasonal farmers/crafters market in the TBK Bank Parking Lot, at 259 W. 9th St. Saturday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.

Holiday Maker’s Market in Salida — Local artisans offering handcrafted gifts and home goods, held at the Salida Distillery from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Free Comedy in Durango — A free comedy show in honor of World AIDS Day featuring national and local comedians at the Durango Arts Center (802 E. 2nd Ave.) from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Sunday, Nov. 23

"The Knock" in Monument — The play tells the powerful, real-life stories of military spouses at Fort Carson who live with the fear—and reality—of a life-changing knock at the door. The opera explores resilience, vulnerability and the profound sacrifices made by military families and the officers tasked with delivering tragic news. On stage at 3 p.m. at Lewis-Palmer High School. Tickets start at $26.25, and admission is free for active-duty military, veterans and their families.

All weekend/Ending soon

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” in Denver – A glam-rock-inspired musical celebrating LGBTQ culture on stage at the Ballyhoo Table & Stage, Nov. 6-23. Tickets start at $42.39.

“Viva Theatre: Murder on the Orient Express” in Boulder — An adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, on stage at the Dairy Arts Center Nov. 7–23. Tickets start at $28.75.

"Annie" in Littleton — Town Hall Arts Center presents the beloved family musical following optimistic orphan Annie, her dog Sandy and her journey from the orphanage to Daddy Warbucks’ mansion. On stage Nov. 20–23 and Nov. 29–30, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $45.

"Rumors" in Rifle — This farce by Neil Simon promises a night of hilarity and fun. On stage at the Ute Theater Nov. 21-23. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 on show days.

Harambee Holiday Market in Denver — The market, located at New Hope Baptist Church, focuses on collective economic empowerment, supporting local entrepreneurs and strengthening traditions of togetherness. Open noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Free to attend; RSVPs encouraged.

Denver Christmas Show — A three-day holiday festival at the National Western Complex featuring more than 275 local and regional vendors, festive décor, live entertainment, seasonal treats, photos with Santa and a Tinsel Town Train. Open Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $13.

Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair in Grand Junction — A two-day fine art and craft fair at The Art Center of Western Colorado featuring more than 35 local artists offering handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, textiles and other one-of-a-kind gifts. Open Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Firefly Handmade Holiday Market in Denver — A free, family-friendly market with live music on Old South Gaylord Street, featuring more than 80 makers offering jewelry, ceramics, apparel, home goods, skincare, visual art and artisanal food and beverages. Open Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions