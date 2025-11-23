‘Mom Dance Party’ offers community, joy, and mental health support in Colorado

Hundreds of Colorado moms are turning up in the name of fun and self-care thanks to a Denver-based group that has become a fast-growing movement centered on building joy, community and mental health.

Elizabeth Wellington and Sarah Battani Sams, co-founders of Moms Feelin’ Themselves, say their events offer something moms are craving, but rarely receive. “This is not your average night out just for moms,” Wellington said. “It was really inspired by my personal experience transitioning into motherhood when I was in the throes of a bit of a postpartum identity crisis and also inspired by my work as a psychotherapist for moms.”

Wellington said dance is central to the group’s mission because of its therapeutic power. “Dance is an antidepressant and anxiety-busting. It boosts serotonin and dopamine and oxytocin,” she said. “What dance does is it regulates a stressed-out nervous system.”

For many attendees, the relief is immediate. Battani Sams said, “I know that every dance we have ever had, we have had multiple moms say, ‘I did not know how badly I needed this until I got here.’”

The parties intentionally start early and end by 10 p.m., something Wellington said reflects real life for many mothers. “It is not about going backwards in time and trying to be who we were as those younger women,” she said. “It is about elevating this space with both nostalgia, but also embodying I am a mom now, but I am also a woman.”

The founders say their mission is rooted in serious research about maternal mental health. “The research shows that one in five moms does suffer from a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder,” Wellington said. “Up to 75 percent never get treatment at all.”

In light of that, their next major event on November 28 at the Bluebird Theater in Denver will include mental health resource stations. “This is not just a one-off that you leave feeling empowered,” Wellington said. “There are going to be a lot of fun activations and engaging things that moms can look forward to.”

Courtesy Moms Feelin' Themselves Elizabeth Wellington and Sarah Battani Sams are the co-founders of the Denver-based Moms Feelin’ Themselves.

The organization has already expanded to Boston and Salt Lake City and plans to host events in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Washington.

For moms hesitant to join, Wellington had one simple message: “You cannot pour from an empty cup,” she said. “Just put on sweatpants and come dance with us.”

Their Black Friday Mom Dance Party is set for November 28 at Denver’s Bluebird Theater. More information is available at https://www.momsfeelinthemselves.com/.