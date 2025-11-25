Bibliophiles, unite! Share the books you loved from 2025

Cunning. Curious. Cerebral.

With the power of the written word at your fingertips, only you can save humanity from a cold, dark winter.

Ok ok, enough with the dramatic flair. But I do need you, my super friend, to help us curate Colorado Public Radio's third annual Books We Love list.

Your recommendations will help us create an archive (like this one, from 2024) that other book lovers can use to discover new and exciting titles.

Ready to submit a book recommendation? Here are the guidelines:

First, pick a book that was published in 2025. (We're trying to stay hip, alright?) We're interested in anything from non-fiction, to cookbooks, to graphic novels. As long as it was published in 2025, we want to hear about it.

Next, write a short, 3-6 sentence recommendation (example below). You don't have to sound like an expert critic. Just talk about the book like you're convincing a friend to read it. You'll find the form to submit your recommendation below.

Submissions are due by Monday, Dec. 8.

Example book recommendation, from NPR's Books We Love

We are a Haunting is written so vividly that it’s almost vibrating. In this multigenerational family epic, East New York – with all of its sounds, smells and pulsing sensations – feels almost as alive as the people who inhabit it. But it is, of course, the people who bring so much heart, pain, strangeness and beauty to this story. The family at its center is blessed with an otherworldly gift to connect with both the living and dead – an ability that brings surreal layers to a very real-world struggle: trying to hold on to home and community in a city that is continually crushing and displacing some of its longest-standing residents.



— Leah Donnella, senior editor, Code Switch



