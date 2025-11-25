Want to run a turkey trot? Find a Thanksgiving Day race near you

Like turkey and pumpkin pie, family races have become synonymous with Thanksgiving in sporty Colorado. More than 30 such turkey trots, as they’re often called, are scheduled in the state for Thanksgiving morning. Most are 5Ks.

The races can be raucous — participants often dress up in silly costumes, like pilgrim hats and inflatable turkey suits. A few years ago in Grand Junction, a group even brought a live turkey in a cage, which they pulled along the entire course in a little red wagon.

“It is kind of fun to see the creativity of people coming out and kind of embracing the Thanksgiving spirit,” said Wes Engbarth, president of the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation.

Almost 20 years old, the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation Turkey GJ Trot has grown to more than 2,500 participants who sprint, jog, dash and saunter through downtown, as crowds cheer them on. While the race always draws a small and dedicated collection of lightning-fast runners, the vast majority of participants are families, with parents pushing strollers and little kids giggling their way down the course.

Like most Thanksgiving Day races, Grand Junction’s is also a fundraiser, with proceeds going to a variety of causes, including first responders and local families in need.

Turkey trots are time for folks to come together “and do something active and positive," Engbarth said. “Then I think everybody feels a little bit better when they eat later in the day knowing that they did a 5K in the morning,” he added, with a chuckle.

Thanksgiving Day races across Colorado

Alamosa — Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk benefiting a local charity.

Broomfield — Broomfield Turkey Day 5K/10K benefiting Broomfield FISH through a food drive at race.

Buena Vista — BVSC Turkey Trot 5K & Family Fun Run benefiting various charities in Chaffee County with food and hygiene product drive at the race.

Colorado Springs — YMCA Turkey Trot 5K benefiting a family or individual in need.

Durango — Durango Turkey Trot will benefit various local organizations.

Greeley — NCMC Turkey Trot benefiting the Weld Legacy Foundation and CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado by providing financial support to help patients in need pay for rehabilitation programs.

Estes Park — YMCA of the Rockies Turkey Trot 5K is free, with no signup needed.

Johnstown — Fitness Avenue Turkey Trot 5K benefiting: local food pantries and specific local families with a food drive at the race.

Loveland — Huffin' for Stuffin' 2-Mile Fun Run benefiting KidsPak with food and money donations accepted at race.

Montrose — Montrose Turkey Trot benefiting Montrose students and schools.

Steamboat Springs — Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot benefiting the Steamboat Springs High School Track & Field and Cross Country programs.