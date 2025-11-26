Colorado Springs City Council approves 2026 budget, cuts included

Colorado Springs City Council has officially approved next year's budget. The final 7-2 vote, with councilors Brian Risley and Lynette Crow-Iverson voting no, occurred without comment.

The $427.3 million general fund is $11 million smaller than 2025's budget and includes $31 million in cuts to departments and services. The city anticipates an increase of $20 million in operating costs.

"Because sales tax is the largest source of City revenue, there is a consistent level of uncertainty, as sales tax revenue is very reactive to even the slightest economic downturn or change in consumer sentiment," the budget document explains.

"The forecast is useful to understand what the future financial condition of the City could be based on a set of reasonable assumptions. However, actual outcomes will differ," it says.

Most departments will see reductions, including a decrease of nearly $2 million for the parks department.

The police department, on the other hand, will see an increase of its budget by $6.8 million. The fire department will see an increase of around $671,000.

The lion's share of the budget goes toward salaries, benefits and pensions, with more than $3.17 million allocated to the expenses. That represents an increase of nearly $800,000 over last year.

As part of the cuts to the parks department, which also includes recreation and cultural services, lawn care maintenance will be reduced for neighborhood parks, as will maintenance for portable bathrooms and security services.

However, the Pioneers Museum, which operates under the the cultural services banner, expects to see a $100,000 influx from the museum's nonprofit support organization to help offset cuts from the general fund.

The city is also figuring out how to allocate revenues from newly legalized recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs. The budget sends a projected $3.9 million of that revenue to support public safety with an additional $200,000 earmarked for expanding mental and behavioral health services, specifically for veterans experiencing homelessness.