The 2025 Carol Countdown is heating up! See who will claim victory and cast your vote in the semifinals

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

By Cassidy Ritter, CPR Classical Contributor

By golly, that was a close one!

The closest race we’ve had so far this year was a showdown between “The Christmas Song” and “Do You Hear What I Hear.” But Coloradans picked a song that makes the season bright — “The Christmas Song” moves on with just 50.4 percent of the vote.

This wasn’t the only carol to move on by a narrow margin, either.

“White Christmas” beat “What Child is This?” with 52.4 percent of the vote in Round 3, and in the battle between the two winningest carols in Countdown history, “Carol of the Bells” rang up a victory over “O Holy Night” with 52.3 percent of the vote.

The only landslide was “Silent Night,” which trounced “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear” with nearly two-thirds of the vote.

Will “Silent Night” win so overwhelmingly against "The Christmas Song" in Round 4, or will all the matchups be close from here on out?

Cast your votes in Round 4 in the interactive bracket below. When you vote, you’ll be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Colorado Symphony Orchestra’s “A Colorado Christmas” concert at Boettcher Concert Hall on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Sweepstakes rules can be found here.

Semifinal voting is open until midnight on Dec. 1. We’ll tally the votes and announce the carols that move on to the final on Dec. 4. Stay tuned to CPR Classical and sign up for our newsletter to keep in touch with how your favorite carols are doing. Voting will continue until we declare a winner on Dec. 9 during this year’s Carol Countdown show, starting at 7 a.m. on CPR Classical!

