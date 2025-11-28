Denver’s first snow of the season on its way, say forecasters

Those yearning for snow in metro Denver and a heavier dose in the mountains during this start to the holiday season may be in luck.

Denver could get two rounds of snow over the weekend, said Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo, with the first system rolling into the city late Friday into early Saturday.

“This one looks pretty light. I'd say maybe about a trace to about an inch, but if we get even a 10th of an inch out at the airport, it's going to count as our first official snow.”

Denver is currently in second place for the latest snowfall on record, which arrived on December 10 2021.

Hidalgo said a second round of snow could come late Sunday into Monday.

“That one actually looks like it could bring a little more accumulation upwards of around one to three inches for the Front Range,” Hidalgo said.

She said the skies will clear out Saturday afternoon before that Sunday evening chance for snow. That system could bring one to three inches to the Front Range.

Hidalgo said the mountains are shaping up for snow as well, with some fresh terrain for skiers. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Friday night into Saturday for the central mountains north of Interstate 70 with about 5 to 9 inches of snow expected for some ski resorts. Another round arriving in the mountains Sunday could bring heavier snow.

Hidalgo said those traveling back from the mountains at the end of the holiday weekend should keep the winter weather in mind.

“You could see some slick conditions there heading back on Sunday,” Hidalgo said.

Travelers flying out of Colorado or returning from holiday travel might also want to check ahead at the airport Sunday.

“We may see a few delays out at DIA just due to it being really our first snow of the season,” Hidalgo said.

Overall, the weather pattern is finally expected to change after an unprecedented dry and warm spell this November, with yet another possibility for snow for the middle of next week.

“So we’re getting to more of a pattern that we would typically see in late November, early December,” Hidalgo noted.

In short, expect a wetter than normal and cooler than normal outlook for the next 10 days, she said.