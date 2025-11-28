Things to do in Colorado for Thanksgiving weekend

If your weekend isn't already stuffed with plans, there's plenty to do across Colorado. Take your family to one of many holiday shows or artisan markets, enjoy a free day at Colorado State Parks, check out an art exhibition, attend a chocolate festival, and so much more.
Here's where to go and what to see this Thanksgiving weekend.
Friday, Nov. 28
- Fresh Air Friday across Colorado — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free admission to all of Colorado's state parks.
- Record Store Day across Colorado — Stores in the Denver Metro Area, Boulder, Grand Junction, Frisco, Minturn, Greeley, Fort Collins, and beyond are celebrating Record Store Day with special releases, giveaways, live music and more. Find your local event here.
- The Nutcracker in Grand Junction — The classic, enchanting holiday performance returns to the Avalon Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.95.
- Salida Parade of Lights — The city’s annual Parade of Lights begins at 5:30 p.m., kicking off an evening that transforms downtown into “Christmas Town.” Following the parade is the lighting of Christmas Mountain, where a 4,500-bulb display on Tenderfoot Mountain forms what locals call the world’s largest Christmas tree—visible for miles across the Arkansas River Valley.
- Catch the Glow Parade in Estes Park — The lighted parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs the length of Elkhorn Avenue with marching bands playing holiday tunes, dancers with twinkly lights and terrific floats.
- Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs in Denver — 7:30 p.m. game at Ball Arena. Ticket prices vary.
Saturday, Nov. 29
- Small Business Saturday across Colorado — Support independent businesses in your area by shopping local for holiday gifts. Shopping districts and cities across the state are offering deals, special events, and discounts.
- Olde Town Arvada Holiday Festivities — The annual holiday celebration returns with a morning 5k, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an afternoon makers market, skating in the square, Santa visits at Echters from 1-4 p.m., festive drinks and family-friendly activities. At 5 p.m., brass band Guerrilla Fanfare leads a lively march through Olde Town, guiding the crowd back to the square for the grand tree lighting at 6 p.m. The evening continues with music from BFlatirons and extended shopping at Olde Town businesses and the Holiday Pop-Up Market. Open until 8 p.m.
- Candlelight: Tribute to Pink Floyd in Denver — An intimate candlelit concert at Trinity United Methodist Church featuring acoustic arrangements of Pink Floyd favorites by a live string ensemble. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42.80.
- 40 Oz. to Freedom in Grand Junction — A Sublime tribute band brings a night of ska, reggae and punk classics to Mesa Theater. On stage at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $17.
Sunday, Nov. 30
- Artists Sunday in Woodland Park — Fifteen artists set up working studios inside Ute Pass Cultural Center, with live music, dancers and a pop-up gallery. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
- Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens in Denver — 1 p.m. game at Ball Arena. Ticket prices vary.
All weekend/Ending soon
- "Annie" in Littleton — Town Hall Arts Center presents the beloved family musical following optimistic orphan Annie, her dog Sandy and her journey from the orphanage to Daddy Warbucks’ mansion. On stage Nov. 20–23 and Nov. 29–30, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $45.
- "The Nutcracker" in Boulder — The holiday classic returns for the season with the Boulder Philharmonic. On stage at the Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, Nov. 28-30. Tickets start at $29.
- Olde-Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar & Tree Lighting in Grand Lake — Kick off the holiday season with a two-day craft bazaar featuring 20 Colorado makers inside the Grand Lake Community House. The weekend also includes a Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday and a festive open house at the Victorian Kauffman House Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.
- Rocky Mountain Train Show in Loveland — Covering more than 36,000 square feet inside the North and South Exhibit Halls at The Ranch Events Complex, this family-friendly event features 15 operating train layouts in multiple scales, LEGO displays, hands-on activities for kids and more than 200 vendor tables offering trains, scenery materials, books and supplies for model railroaders of all levels. Open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets start at $10.
- Creede Chocolate Festival — Creede business owners are showcasing all things chocolate on Saturday and Sunday. Unique samples range from tiramisu, tortes and chocolate-covered pretzels to jalapeno bean fudge and chocolate-dipped bacon. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be found around town. Tickets start at $12.
- Horseshoe Winter Market in Denver — The Horseshoe Holiday Market is part makers market, part flea market, and will be held at the Highlands Masonic Temple from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
- Colorado Makers Holiday Market in Fort Collins — Shop for unique goods that are handmade, high-quality and diverse. The free-to-attend market will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Aztlan Community Center from noon to 5 p.m.
Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions
- “Frozen” in Arvada — Filled with magic, surprises and iconic songs, this family-friendly production opens Nov. 21 and runs through Jan. 4, 2026. On stage at the Arvada Center Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $40.30.
- “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” in Denver – A laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Garner Galleria Theatre from Nov. 8 through May 10. Tickets start at $61.36.
- “Goodnight Moon” in Denver – A theatrical adaptation of one of the world’s most popular children’s books, featuring music and dance. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts through Jan. 25. Tickets start at $25.96.
- "A Christmas Carol" in Denver — A family-friendly musical adaptation of the Dickens classic, following Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight journey from miserliness to redemption. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts, Nov. 21 through Dec. 28; showtimes vary by date. Tickets start at $41.20.
- “Moonlight Elves” in Denver — Theater Artibus presents a circus-immersive holiday variety show filled with chaotic elf rivalry, interactive games and full-blown winter mayhem. The production features aerial arts, juggling, dance, clowning, sleight-of-hand and puppetry performed by a rotating cast of Colorado variety artists, with special Santa visits during Saturday and Sunday shows and festive weekend matinees ideal for families. Runs Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $25.
- "Mary Poppins" in Colorado Springs — The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company presents the beloved musical that offers a joyful experience for audiences of all ages. Runs Nov. 20 through Dec. 28, showtimes vary. Tickets start at $18.
- “Stocking Stuffers” in Golden — A boldly irreverent holiday comedy, featuring razor-sharp humor, outrageous characters and an original score from the creative team behind The Great American Trailer Park Musicals. On stage Nov. 28 through Dec. 28, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $35.
- "The Story of the Nutcracker" in Golden — An interactive, family-friendly retelling designed for young audiences, inviting children directly into the magical world of Marie and her Nutcracker. Filled with music, playful surprises and opportunities for kids to participate onstage, this joyful production is crafted to spark imagination for ages 3–13. Performances are Saturdays at 10 a.m. and noon from Nov. 29 through Dec. 27, with an additional performance on Dec. 13 at noon only. Tickets start at $18.
- "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" in Golden — Miners Alley Performing Arts Center reimagines the beloved holiday classic as a 1940s live radio broadcast, complete with dynamic character work, live Foley sound effects and nostalgic holiday music. Warm, funny and rich in period detail, the production offers a fresh perspective on George Bailey’s story and its themes of community, generosity and the impact of one life. Runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $35.
- Hudson Holidays in Littleton — Take a spectacular stroll through the gardens, explore the lighted maze and admire the larger-than-life themed exhibits. The family-friendly event will also feature theme nights and special events throughout the season. Open select nights, Nov. 28 through Jan. 4, 2026. Tickets start at $20, free for kids 2 and under.
- Blossoms of Light in Denver and Trail of Lights in Littleton — Denver Botanic Gardens’ signature holiday event returns, transforming the gardens into a trail of illuminated installations. Runs through Jan. 11, with entry times varying by date. Tickets start at $18.
- ElectriCritters in Pueblo — The Pueblo Zoo tradition features magical light creations, hot cocoa, tasty treats and holiday shopping, plus free photos with Santa Claus on select days. Visit Nov. 28 through Dec. 28. Tickets start at $5.50, free for kids 2 and under.
- Zoo Lights in Denver — The Denver Zoo's 80 acres will be adorned with millions of lights and animated light sculptures, Nov. 24 through Jan. 4. Tickets start at $26 for adults and $19 for kids 3 and up.
- Christkindlmarket in Denver — The German-style holiday market is located on the east side of the Tivoli Quad at the Auraria Campus (a new location this year). The festival is free and open to the public daily from 1 to 9 p.m., from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23.
- Camp Christmas in Aurora — This immersive holiday experience invites guests to explore themed pop-up bars, dazzling décor, a free Merry Badge scavenger hunt, free Santa visits every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Camp Christmas Gift Shop filled with quirky seasonal finds. The Camp Christmas Express opens Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 24, with access Tuesday through Sunday; hours vary by day. Admission is $10 per person with walk-up tickets only.
- Mile High Drone Show in Denver — Free, holiday drone shows will be staged nightly from 21 through Dec. 31. The 11-minute shows start at 7 p.m. and are visible west of downtown Denver. The best viewing areas will be from Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus and Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
- Christmas in Color in Denver and Morrison — A huge, drive-through Christmas light display, open to explore in two locations: at Water World and at Red Rocks Park. The Water World display is open Nov. 26 through Dec. 28 and the Red Rocks display is open Nov. 28 through Dec. 28. Tickets start at $34.99 per vehicle.
- "The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism" in Denver — A major Denver Art Museum retrospective on Pissarro, with landscapes, cityscapes and portraits tracing his role in shaping Impressionism. Open Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the exhibition start at $30 for adult Colorado residents, with discounts for youth and members.
- “Homeland” Nepali Modernism in Denver – The work of Lain Singh Bangdel, the father of modern Nepali art, is on display in this exhibition of over 40 paintings, the largest exhibition of Bangdel’s art ever presented in the United States. On view at CU Denver’s Emmanuel Art Gallery from Sept. 25 through Dec. 13.
- “Traqueros: Mexican Trackworkers and the American Railroad” in Golden — The free, bilingual exhibit sheds light on the untold history of Mexican and Mexican American laborers who built and maintained the railroads that connected the American West. On view during museum hours through August 2026.
- “KissFist: Behind the Scenes” in Brighton – The exhibit highlights the artistic process of muralists from the deaf community. On view at Anythink Brighton through Dec. 19.
- “The Secret World of Elephants” in Denver – A hands-on exhibition gives families a unique look at the amazing world of elephants. Guests will discover how these incredible animals evolved, learn about their fascinating behaviors, and see why they're so important to the environments where they live. On view through Jan. 25, 2026. Included in museum admission.
- "Brick Planet" in Denver — "A magical journey made with LEGO bricks" is the newest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. On view until May 3. Included with museum admission, which starts at $20.95.
- "Magical Winter Nights" in Denver — An immersive experience where guests journey through a reimagined, winter wonderland version of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. This limited-time, after-dark experience runs Thursday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The first entry is at 4:15 p.m. daily, with special 21+ nights on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Tickets start at $19.95.
- Christmas at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora — A whimsical holiday village, featuring Candy Cane Mountain indoor snow tubing, interactive ice sculptures telling the story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” a Gingerbread Mountain cabin, Build-a-Bear Workshop, photos with Santa and so much more. Open daily, Nov. 24 through Jan. 2, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices for individual experiences can be found here.
- Winter on the Mountain at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs — The event features thousands of twinkling lights, live festive music, Santa visits, a large tree with cozy firepits and s’mores. Opening night (Nov. 22) extras include firedancer performances at 6 and 7 p.m., carolers from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a Grinch sighting. The Alpine Coaster will also be operating, and seasonal beverages and treats will be available. Tickets start at $35.
- "BODY // POWER" virtual art gallery — The exhibition features work by 30+ women and nonbinary fighters, survivors and truth tellers. Pieces explore themes of reproductive justice, invisible disabilities, healing through arts and reclaiming narratives. Explore the gallery here. On view through Dec. 13.
- "Softer, Louder" in Denver — A PlatteForum Resident Artist Alumni Show at Spark Gallery, featuring six former resident artists whose work explores color, softness and joy as both intimate gestures and radical acts. The exhibition runs Nov. 22 through Dec. 16.
Some other groups mentioned on this list may also be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.
How we pick our events: These listings highlight events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings; it is not a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Friday and is not updated.
Have suggestions for next week’s list? Email Lauren Antonoff Hart at [email protected].