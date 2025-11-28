Things to do in Colorado for Thanksgiving weekend

If your weekend isn't already stuffed with plans, there's plenty to do across Colorado. Take your family to one of many holiday shows or artisan markets, enjoy a free day at Colorado State Parks, check out an art exhibition, attend a chocolate festival, and so much more.

Here's where to go and what to see this Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 29

Small Business Saturday across Colorado — Support independent businesses in your area by shopping local for holiday gifts. Shopping districts and cities across the state are offering deals, special events, and discounts.

Olde Town Arvada Holiday Festivities — The annual holiday celebration returns with a morning 5k, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an afternoon makers market, skating in the square, Santa visits at Echters from 1-4 p.m., festive drinks and family-friendly activities. At 5 p.m., brass band Guerrilla Fanfare leads a lively march through Olde Town, guiding the crowd back to the square for the grand tree lighting at 6 p.m. The evening continues with music from BFlatirons and extended shopping at Olde Town businesses and the Holiday Pop-Up Market. Open until 8 p.m.

Candlelight: Tribute to Pink Floyd in Denver — An intimate candlelit concert at Trinity United Methodist Church featuring acoustic arrangements of Pink Floyd favorites by a live string ensemble. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42.80.

40 Oz. to Freedom in Grand Junction — A Sublime tribute band brings a night of ska, reggae and punk classics to Mesa Theater. On stage at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $17.

Sunday, Nov. 30

Artists Sunday in Woodland Park — Fifteen artists set up working studios inside Ute Pass Cultural Center, with live music, dancers and a pop-up gallery. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens in Denver — 1 p.m. game at Ball Arena. Ticket prices vary.

All weekend/Ending soon

"Annie" in Littleton — Town Hall Arts Center presents the beloved family musical following optimistic orphan Annie, her dog Sandy and her journey from the orphanage to Daddy Warbucks’ mansion. On stage Nov. 20–23 and Nov. 29–30, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $45.

"The Nutcracker" in Boulder — The holiday classic returns for the season with the Boulder Philharmonic. On stage at the Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, Nov. 28-30. Tickets start at $29.

Olde-Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar & Tree Lighting in Grand Lake — Kick off the holiday season with a two-day craft bazaar featuring 20 Colorado makers inside the Grand Lake Community House. The weekend also includes a Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday and a festive open house at the Victorian Kauffman House Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.

Rocky Mountain Train Show in Loveland — Covering more than 36,000 square feet inside the North and South Exhibit Halls at The Ranch Events Complex, this family-friendly event features 15 operating train layouts in multiple scales, LEGO displays, hands-on activities for kids and more than 200 vendor tables offering trains, scenery materials, books and supplies for model railroaders of all levels. Open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

Creede Chocolate Festival — Creede business owners are showcasing all things chocolate on Saturday and Sunday. Unique samples range from tiramisu, tortes and chocolate-covered pretzels to jalapeno bean fudge and chocolate-dipped bacon. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be found around town. Tickets start at $12.

Horseshoe Winter Market in Denver — The Horseshoe Holiday Market is part makers market, part flea market, and will be held at the Highlands Masonic Temple from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Colorado Makers Holiday Market in Fort Collins — Shop for unique goods that are handmade, high-quality and diverse. The free-to-attend market will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Aztlan Community Center from noon to 5 p.m.

Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions