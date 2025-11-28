Vote for the Top 102.3 Songs of 2025

For all of us at Indie 102.3, the highlight of 2025 was continuing to bring you new music discoveries. We know what our faves are - but we want to hear from you! Which songs made it on your personal 2025 soundtrack?

Submit the ballot below and vote on your top 10 favorites from this year. And because we love you, you'll be automatically entered to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Echo and The Bunnymen at Mission ballroom, on May 22nd, 2026. The deadline to submit your ballot is Wednesday, December 17th at 12pm MST.

The Top 102.3 Songs of 2025, as voted on by you, will be revealed on New Year's Eve and replayed on New Year's Day.