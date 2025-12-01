Trump administration renames Colorado’s National Renewable Energy Lab: the National Lab of the Rockies

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colo., is no more.

The iconic research hub, first launched during the 1970s energy crisis, is now known as the National Laboratory of the Rockies.

In a press release published Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy claimed the name change was effective immediately and would be reflected in all future communications. The website itself also already bears the new name. By excising any mention of renewable energy, the announcement said the new name would reflect “the Trump Administration’s broader visions for the lab’s applied energy research.”

“For decades, this laboratory and its scientific capabilities have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible and delivered impact to the nation,” said lab director Jud Virden in the announcement. “This new name embraces a broader applied energy mission entrusted to us by the Department of Energy to deliver a more affordable and secure energy future for all.”

The laboratory was first born as the Solar Energy Research Institution in 1977. The institution was a response to the 1973 energy crisis, when Arab nations froze oil exports to protest the U.S. military’s support for Israel in a war with Egypt and Syria. The response caused a severe gasoline shortage, spiking prices and leading to long lines at gas stations.

The institution was renamed as the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in 1991 under President George H.W. Bush. Since its inception, it has focused on the development and commercialization of a wide range of technologies, including photovoltaic cells, energy-efficient windows and hydrogen fuel cells.

Its work has already been affected by President Trump’s return to office. In May, the U.S. Department of Energy laid off at least 114 employees at the laboratory. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a Colorado resident and former fracking executive, has also claimed that “climate alarmism” has hurt U.S. energy development.