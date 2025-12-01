Pikes Peak Library District purchases buildings that house Ruth Holly and Ute Pass branches 

The Pikes Peak Library District now owns two buildings where it had previously leased space for branches.

The district was leasing the building that houses Ruth Holly Library until August when it committed to the more than $2.2 million purchase. During the same meeting, the board agreed to purchase the building that houses Ute Pass Library in Cascade for $400,000.

The district recently celebrated the purchases of the buildings at each branch.

Ruth Holly is located in a strip mall on the eastern side of Colorado Springs. The purchase means the district owns that portion of the building and the accompanying parking spots. It also means they can make some changes to the interior.

“We'd be able to customize the building to fit the needs there,” said board President Julie Smyth, citing literacy rates in the area as a primary motivator. “As well as customize the programs a little bit more to invite in adult learners and children and families who need expanded literacy services.”

Smyth said in the area served by Ruth Holly more than 7.5 percent of people do not have a high school diploma. “Kindergarten literacy deficiency is between 11 to 22 percent, and third grade literacy deficiency is between 17 and 31 percent roughly. So that was a big part of why we decided to create a literacy-focused library there and to pursue that opportunity.”

Nearly half of the funding for the purchases came from donations.

The Pikes Peak Library District Foundation donated $1 million toward the purchases. The district used reserves and capital contingency funds to match the donation. The remaining $48,000 came from the Colorado Trust property tax interest used by local governments.

The purchase of the facility housing the Ute Pass branch was entirely funded by reserves. According to board minutes, the district was able to secure a purchasing price at $90,000 below the value of the building.

Plans for Ute Pass include a hybrid option.

”During unstaffed hours, library patrons who have passed a certain level of vetting could be able to scan and access books and materials during certain hours of the day,” said Smyth.

The more than $2.6 million in purchases come less than a year after the closure of the Rockrimmon branch, which was leased in a strip mall in northwest Colorado Springs. Smyth said they didn't pursue purchasing that space because it wasn't for sale when the district made the decision.

However, Smyth said the district is still considering a future branch in that neighborhood as well as transitioning several other leased buildings to buildings the district owns.

Monument, Palmer Lake, Cheyenne Mountain and Manitou Springs libraries are all housed in leased buildings.

“When we can own them, we hope to do so,” said Smyth. “We're continuing to look into ownership options throughout the district to provide long-term sustainability and make sure that we keep those services going for years to come.”