Andrea Gibson’s compassion shines in the film ‘Come See Me in the Good Light’

As tempting as it might be to consider the late Andrea Gibson one of “ours” — as in Colorado Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson — their artistry was a gift to the world. No one knows that better than Tig Notaro; the comedian is a long-time friend of Gibson and co-producer of the new documentary, “Come See Me in the Good Light.”

The film, streaming on Apple TV, traces Gibson’s life after receiving a diagnosis of terminal ovarian cancer, the poet sharing their journey with wife Megan Falley through treatments — with all the hope and anxiety that accompanied their daily lives.

“What's really incredible is Andrea and Meg are obviously artists themselves,” Notaro told Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner. “And when they came onto this film, not one time did either of them ask anybody, ‘What is this film gonna be? And can I see what angle you're shooting?’ There was full trust and respect that was reciprocated with the filmmakers … Andrea would say, ‘I'm having a really hard time, and I'm having a real deep cry. But you're welcome to come in.’”

Notaro said that openness was central to Gibson — “The epitome of what Andrea was about was you could talk about anything, you could ask anything, you could laugh about anything. You could cry about anything.” That humor was on display throughout the film; at one point, Gibson and Falley were discussing their different styles of writing, with Gibson chiding Falley about her use of flowery language.

“Okay. Uh, let's take a vote,” Falley retorts. “What's more weird? Me knowing words as a poet and a writer, or Andrea — Poet Laureate — knowing five?”

“Do you know how good of a writer you have to be to write as many poems as I have with five words?” Gibson responds with a laugh. “Sorry, but like, you have way more tools — it's like, I just built a house with a screwdriver.”

Courtesy Coco Aramaki FILE - Andrea Gibson, Colorado’s poet laureate. Gibson, of Boulder, died at their home early Sunday, July 14, 2025, from ovarian cancer.

Throughout the film, Gibson laments that they may not be able to appear on stage ever again because of the cancer; however, they rallied and were able to perform twice in May of 2024 at Denver’s Paramount Theater. Notaro was the special guest for both shows.

“I tell everyone, it truly felt like the Beatles reunited, it was so palpable, the energy in that room,” Notaro said. “Those tickets sold out so fast, and they were going for thousands of dollars each. This was two shows that sold out immediately. And then what was left, people were actually buying those overpriced scalped tickets up near $5,000 a seat.”

Gibson died in July, her passing leaving Notaro to ponder exactly what it’s like to lose her close friend.

“It's one of the most confusing grieving processes I've gone through,” Notaro said. “I haven't felt connected to the afterlife. I'm not religious. I wouldn't call myself spiritual, but I feel, and I'm accepting certain things that have been happening, I feel open to.”

“Maybe that was Andrea. And, in ways, Andrea doesn't feel gone. And I think part of that is because of the film and because of Andrea's art … it's just left me open. Which I, I think is what the general vibe of Andrea Gibson would be, is just leave it open.”