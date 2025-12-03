Winter roads cause pileups: Here’s how to keep you and your family safe

Colorado has seen a relatively warm and dry start to winter, but with storms finally starting to swirl through the high country, state patrol sergeant Ivan Alvarado has a message for drivers.

Stay alert.

An estimated 50 vehicles were involved in two massive pileups that closed Interstate 70 for hours in western Colorado Nov. 30. Somehow, no one was hurt.

“And I could tell you that's only by luck and a blessing and a miracle,” Alvarado said.

He hopes it serves as a reminder of how treacherous winter driving can be.

“The snow and the cold and the icy conditions are going to be here for the next two, three, four — five months, possibly,” Alvarado said. “And people should start to drive accordingly.”

Here are some of his tips for staying safe while on the road this winter.

Focus and slow down

Driving without distractions at a safe speed should be the case 365 days a year, “but I think it's more important when we add Mother Nature to it,” Alvarado said. “She will make the roads icy and everything bitter cold and no visibility.”

Slick roadways and low visibility can slow reaction time. Both were cited as factors in the recent chain-reaction crashes on I-70. Alvarado stressed that driving under the posted speed limit might be necessary in hazardous conditions, such as snow and ice.

Make sure your vehicle is road-ready

Every winter, Alvarado sees a lot of vehicles on the road that simply shouldn’t be — especially not in the mountains.

“Just because it's running, it doesn't mean that it's good enough,” he said.

Good tires, rated for winter or all seasons, with good tread, are vital, as are good brakes. Heat is also essential. Even running out of windshield-wiper fluid can turn into an emergency, making it impossible to see through slush and mud. Drivers may want to carry extra.

Check the forecast

Colorado’s weather is famously unpredictable, and on the same day you could experience sunny skies with bone-dry roads to a snowstorm coating a mountain pass with thick powder.

Gas up

Alvarado always travels with three quarters of a tank during the cold months. That gas isn’t just needed to drive but to keep your vehicle warm if you get stuck waiting for the road to reopen after a crash.

Bring supplies

Even if you’re “the most cautious driver in the world,” Alvarado said you could still get stuck behind a large pile up of cars — for who knows how long.

“You could also suffer illnesses, injuries, and even death if you're stuck behind that, because well now it could take days for people to come and get you,” he said.

He recommends carrying food, water and blankets. This is especially important in remote parts of the state but is still necessary in well-traveled areas. Interstate 70, one of Colorado’s busiest roadways, travels over several mountain passes and is vulnerable to closures, including one in 2024 that stranded 50 women on a tour bus overnight.

As people travel to ski and to see their families over these coming winter months, Alvarado hopes they stay calm, focused — and slow.

“Grab two hands on the steering wheel, don't let anything distract you and just pay attention to everything in front of you,” he said.