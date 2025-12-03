The Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcasts return for the 2025-26 season!

From Dec. 6, 2025, through May 30, 2026, the Saturday Matinee Broadcast Season from the Metropolitan Opera is chalk full of iconic hits and cherished memories. Plus, hear two new stageworks by Mason Bates and Gabriela Lena Frank, making her Met debut with her first opera.

Hear the Metropolitan Opera Saturdays at 11 a.m. on CPR Classical

Puccini’s beloved “La Boheme” opens the series on Dec. 6. Mozart’s abridged English-language version of “The Magic Flute” begins at 10 a.m. MT on Dec. 20 in one of three early starts of the season.

Throughout the season, hear favorites like Bellini’s “I Puritani,” Bizet’s “Carmen” and Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.” In March, hear Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” Wagner’s “Tristan and Isolde” and Verdi’s “La Traviata” — all live and full of some of opera’s greatest melodies.

Along the way, the Met Opera brings you encore broadcasts, including Donizetti’s “Daughter of the Regiment,” Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” from a fall 2025 performance, and a celebration of Handel to mark the 300th anniversary of his “Rodalinda” on Dec. 27. Metropolitan Opera Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin has handpicked a few of his favorite past productions. You get to vote later in the season for the “Listener’s Choice” broadcast. Opera buffs, be thinking about your most memorable listens. Voting will open in the months leading up to the May 16 broadcast.

The season ends with two stunning live broadcasts: Puccini’s classic “Turandot” on May 23, and Gabriela Lena Frank’s collaboration with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz (librettist) on May 30. “El Ultimo Sueno de Frida y Diego” (“The Last Dream of Frieda and Diego”) imagines Mexican painters Frieda Kalo and Diego Rivera in a continuing love story after Frieda returns from the hereafter to reunite with Diego during the Day of the Dead.