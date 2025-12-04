Ringing bells or a silent night? Help decide the 2025 Carol Countdown winner by casting your vote in the final

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

By Cassidy Ritter, CPR Classical Contributor

And just like that, we’re down to two carols.

The 2025 Carol Countdown began with 32 songs — some were holiday classics and others were new to the competition. After stiff competition, “Carol of the Bells” and “Silent Night” have moved on to the final. Both are returning victors, too.

Having won the Countdown five times in the past, “Carol of the Bells” blew “White Christmas” out of the competition with over 62 percent of the vote in the semifinal. If the final bell rings in favor of “Carol of the Bells,” the tune will claim the title of winningest Countdown Carol, surpassing “O Holy Night” by one (they are currently tied with five wins apiece).

“Silent Night,” on the other hand, snuck in its first ever win in 2023. In the semifinals, “Silent Night” strongly defeated “The Christmas Song” with nearly 60 percent of the vote. Will it be victorious again this year?

Whether you’re feeling holly jolly or if you’re in a grinch mood after the last round, there’s only one way to avoid future heartbreak: Cast your vote in the interactive bracket below.

When you vote, you’ll be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to see “Handel’s Messiah” with the Colorado Symphony and Chorus at Boettcher Concert Hall on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Sweepstakes rules can be found here.

Final voting is open until midnight on Dec. 7. We’ll tally the votes and announce the 2025 Carol Countdown winner on Dec. 9. Stay tuned to CPR Classical and sign up for our newsletter to keep in touch with how your favorite carols are doing. Hear the winners on Dec. 9 during this year’s Carol Countdown show, starting at 7 a.m. on CPR Classical!

