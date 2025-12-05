Listen: Welcome to Denver’s rave tunnel

On a recent Friday, a squad of thirty-somethings hauled hundreds of pounds of gear over a creek, down a field of boulders and into the dark mouth of a stormwater drainage tunnel.

It was beautiful down in the damp concrete bunker, once the hauling, wiring and setup was complete. By sunset, the crew’s lasers had turned the graffitied walls and ceiling into a glowing funhouse. Thumping bass echoed down the long, dark culvert, which was built to carry floodwater several hundred feet toward the South Platte River.

Zack and Trapa, the dubstep duo known as Barooka, were ready to usher dozens of people inside for a night they wouldn’t forget. This was their first event, and they just knew it would be great. They were joining the city’s literal music underground.

Videos of bumping subterranean clubs have become a thing on Denver’s Instagram feeds — ads for parties in secret places. We saw one in mid-October that led us to Barooka’s show under Ruby Hill. The DJs and their manager, Scott Villanueva, agreed to let us document the night, wherever it led.

Zack (his first name) and Trapa (his nickname) asked that we not use their last names. This party wasn’t strictly legal, which you’ll hear about in a bit, so we agreed, hoping to document a cultural phenomenon in an unusual spot. (Ed. note: Culverts and other flood infrastructure are dangerous. Anyone entering them risks injury, death or legal consequences. - AK)

