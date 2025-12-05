Things to do in Colorado this weekend

The holiday spirit is here with Colorado holiday makers' markets, themed shows, and even some festive frights.

Here's where to go and what to do in Colorado this weekend.

Friday, Dec. 5

First Friday across Colorado — Explore exhibitions, parties and other events in various locations across Colorado. First Friday art walks take place in Boulder, Carbondale, Colorado Springs, Denver, Estes Park, Grand Junction, Lakewood, Old Colorado City, Salida and more.

"Happy Trails" art and history in Grand Junction — Discover the beauty and excitement of early Colorado through the works of Harold Bryant and Jack Roberts in this unique exhibit showcasing artistic and historic treasures from both The Art Center of Western Colorado and Museums of Western Colorado. Opening reception at the Art Center of Western Colorado from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The exhibition is on view through April 17.

"Begin Where You Are" book launch in Denver — "Begin Where You Are" will feature work by all 10 of Colorado's poets laureate, including never-before-published poems by the state’s most recent poet laureate, the late Andrea Gibson. A launch party for the anthology will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petals & Pages Bookstore. The event includes book signings, poetry readings, and light refreshments. Register for the event here.

Tree lighting ceremony and holiday art market in Silverthorne — Enjoy holiday lights, sip hot chocolate, shop unique wares from local artists and enjoy live music, carolers, holiday crafts and visits with Santa. The tree lighting ceremony will be held in front of the main Silverthorne Pavilion entrance at 6 p.m. The holiday market continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Sunday, Dec. 7

Drag Brunch at Ratio Beerworks in Denver — Talia Tucker is back with an all-new drag brunch featuring Raquelle C Schelle, Takki L’Whore and DJ Kaptain. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reserve a spot here.

Girl Winter Film Tour in Denver — A mini film festival that features six femme-forward and gender-nonconforming ski films. On screen at Market Station from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a cocktail.

All weekend/Ending soon

"The Nutcracker" in Fort Collins — With breathtaking sets, sparkling costumes, and unforgettable characters, this holiday classic returns to the stage at the Lincoln Center from Dec. 4-7. Tickets start at $37. The Nutcracker High Tea is an additional event offered on Dec. 6 and 7.

Olde Fashioned Christmas in Palisade — Friday brings a Parade of Lights and Lighting of the Tree, starting at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday brings Breakfast with Santa, a Winter Faire, Gingerbread Contest and more.

Disney on Ice "Let's Dance!" in Denver — Mickey and pals are rocking the DJ table as they remix favorite Disney tunes. On ice at Ball Arena Friday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 7. Tickets start at $36.20.

Stranahan's Snowflake Release Day in Denver — As the legend of this limited-release whiskey has grown, so has the tradition surrounding its release. Enter Snowflake Village: a festive gathering that kicks off on Friday, Dec. 5. Those waiting for their coveted Snowflake bottles can soak in the excitement with live music, games, cocktail bars, and more, until the release event begins on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Denver Holigay Market — Shop art, crafts, and more from nearly 90 local queer vendors. Doors are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7, at Rainbow Dome, 1660 N Federal Blvd. Admission is free.

Denver Winter Market — A holiday and makers market showcasing works by over 100 small businesses. Shop at the Sports Castle, Dec. 5-7 and 12-14. Hours vary by day. Admission starts at $23.18.

"My Favorite Queens" in Denver — The Denver Gay Men's Chorus celebrates the holidays with a joyful, campy, and heartfelt concert. On stage at the Central Presbyterian Church, Dec. 5-7. Tickets start at $25.60, free for kids under 6.

Holiday SpecTAPular in Boulder — A holiday tap-dancing show on stage at The Spark Dec. 5 and 6. Tickets start at $28.

Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions