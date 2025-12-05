Things to do in Colorado this weekend

The holiday spirit is here with Colorado holiday makers' markets, themed shows, and even some festive frights.
Here's where to go and what to do in Colorado this weekend.
Friday, Dec. 5
- First Friday across Colorado — Explore exhibitions, parties and other events in various locations across Colorado. First Friday art walks take place in Boulder, Carbondale, Colorado Springs, Denver, Estes Park, Grand Junction, Lakewood, Old Colorado City, Salida and more.
- "Happy Trails" art and history in Grand Junction — Discover the beauty and excitement of early Colorado through the works of Harold Bryant and Jack Roberts in this unique exhibit showcasing artistic and historic treasures from both The Art Center of Western Colorado and Museums of Western Colorado. Opening reception at the Art Center of Western Colorado from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The exhibition is on view through April 17.
- "Begin Where You Are" book launch in Denver — "Begin Where You Are" will feature work by all 10 of Colorado's poets laureate, including never-before-published poems by the state’s most recent poet laureate, the late Andrea Gibson. A launch party for the anthology will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petals & Pages Bookstore. The event includes book signings, poetry readings, and light refreshments. Register for the event here.
- Tree lighting ceremony and holiday art market in Silverthorne — Enjoy holiday lights, sip hot chocolate, shop unique wares from local artists and enjoy live music, carolers, holiday crafts and visits with Santa. The tree lighting ceremony will be held in front of the main Silverthorne Pavilion entrance at 6 p.m. The holiday market continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
- Holiday Art Market in Silverthorne — Shop for local arts, crafts and goods from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion.
- Scream Screen in Denver — A marathon of horror, featuring seven movies — from the 1927 circus film "The Unknown," to the 1992 slasher flick "Star Time" — and countless screams! The fun starts at noon and rolls through Midnight at the Sie FilmCenter. One ticket for all seven films is $45, $35 for members. View the full schedule here.
- It's a RiNo-Ful Life Art Market in Denver — A holiday market featuring over 25 local vendors, live music, free crafts, food vendors and more. Browse the offerings from noon to 4 p.m. at Truss House. Admission is free and the event is family-friendly.
- Holiday BrassFest in Denver — Denver Brass’ Holiday BrassFest will fill the Denver Performing Arts Complex with more than 300 musicians and community members for a one-of-a-kind free holiday performance on Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. The community is invited to participate in the event. Learn more about participating here.
- Parade of Lights in Denver — This beloved holiday tradition will once again light up Downtown Denver with more than 40 dazzling floats, giant balloons, marching bands, equestrian units, cultural displays, and special guests, starting at 6 p.m. A Holiday Village with treats will also be located at Skyline Park from 4 p.m. through the end of the parade. Grandstand tickets start at $35.15, but the parade can be viewed for free along the downtown route.
- The Dawn Clement Quartet in Lafayette — Pianist and composer Dawn Clement will perform with her new quartet at The Muse Performance Space at 7 p.m. The concert is free, but tickets should be reserved in advance.
- Denver Comics and Arts Festival — Explore works by local comic artists at Town Hall Collaborative from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Rocky Horror Picture Show in Denver — A delightfully freaky holiday twist on The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Unwrap a night of campy chaos, festive frights, and holiday mischief as this cult classic comes alive with a live shadowcast, outrageous costumes, and full-tilt audience participation. The show begins at 8 p.m. at the MCA Denver Holiday Theater. Tickets start at $20.18.
Sunday, Dec. 7
- Drag Brunch at Ratio Beerworks in Denver — Talia Tucker is back with an all-new drag brunch featuring Raquelle C Schelle, Takki L’Whore and DJ Kaptain. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reserve a spot here.
- Girl Winter Film Tour in Denver — A mini film festival that features six femme-forward and gender-nonconforming ski films. On screen at Market Station from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a cocktail.
All weekend/Ending soon
- "The Nutcracker" in Fort Collins — With breathtaking sets, sparkling costumes, and unforgettable characters, this holiday classic returns to the stage at the Lincoln Center from Dec. 4-7. Tickets start at $37. The Nutcracker High Tea is an additional event offered on Dec. 6 and 7.
- Olde Fashioned Christmas in Palisade — Friday brings a Parade of Lights and Lighting of the Tree, starting at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday brings Breakfast with Santa, a Winter Faire, Gingerbread Contest and more.
- Disney on Ice "Let's Dance!" in Denver — Mickey and pals are rocking the DJ table as they remix favorite Disney tunes. On ice at Ball Arena Friday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 7. Tickets start at $36.20.
- Stranahan's Snowflake Release Day in Denver — As the legend of this limited-release whiskey has grown, so has the tradition surrounding its release. Enter Snowflake Village: a festive gathering that kicks off on Friday, Dec. 5. Those waiting for their coveted Snowflake bottles can soak in the excitement with live music, games, cocktail bars, and more, until the release event begins on Saturday, Dec. 6.
- Denver Holigay Market — Shop art, crafts, and more from nearly 90 local queer vendors. Doors are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7, at Rainbow Dome, 1660 N Federal Blvd. Admission is free.
- Denver Winter Market — A holiday and makers market showcasing works by over 100 small businesses. Shop at the Sports Castle, Dec. 5-7 and 12-14. Hours vary by day. Admission starts at $23.18.
- "My Favorite Queens" in Denver — The Denver Gay Men's Chorus celebrates the holidays with a joyful, campy, and heartfelt concert. On stage at the Central Presbyterian Church, Dec. 5-7. Tickets start at $25.60, free for kids under 6.
- Holiday SpecTAPular in Boulder — A holiday tap-dancing show on stage at The Spark Dec. 5 and 6. Tickets start at $28.
Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions
- “Frozen” in Arvada — Filled with magic, surprises and iconic songs, this family-friendly production runs through Jan. 4, 2026. On stage at the Arvada Center Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $40.30.
- “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” in Denver – A laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references. On stage now at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Garner Galleria Theatre through May 10, 2026. Tickets start at $61.36.
- "Christmas Movie the Play: The Beginning" in Denver — A romance-turned-horror hits the stage at Denver area breweries, select dates Dec. 6-21. Explore locations here. Tickets are $15.
- “Goodnight Moon” in Denver – A theatrical adaptation of one of the world’s most popular children’s books, featuring music and dance. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts through Jan. 25, 2026. Tickets start at $25.96.
- "A Christmas Carol" in Denver — A family-friendly musical adaptation of the Dickens classic, following Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight journey from miserliness to redemption. On stage now at the Denver Center for Performing Arts through Dec. 28; showtimes vary by date. Tickets start at $41.20.
- “Moonlight Elves” in Denver — Theater Artibus presents a circus-immersive holiday variety show filled with chaotic elf rivalry, interactive games and full-blown winter mayhem. The production features aerial arts, juggling, dance, clowning, sleight-of-hand and puppetry performed by a rotating cast of Colorado variety artists, with special Santa visits during Saturday and Sunday shows and festive weekend matinees ideal for families. Running now through Dec. 7, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $25.
- “Mary Poppins” in Colorado Springs — The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company presents the beloved musical that offers a joyful experience for audiences of all ages. Running now through Dec. 28, showtimes vary. Tickets start at $18.
- “Stocking Stuffers” in Golden — A boldly irreverent holiday comedy, featuring razor-sharp humor, outrageous characters and an original score from the creative team behind The Great American Trailer Park Musicals. On stage now and through Dec. 28, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $35.
- “The Story of the Nutcracker” in Golden — An interactive, family-friendly retelling designed for young audiences, inviting children directly into the magical world of Marie and her Nutcracker. Filled with music, playful surprises and opportunities for kids to participate onstage, this joyful production is crafted to spark imagination for ages 3–13. Performances are Saturdays at 10 a.m. and noon now and through Dec. 27, with an additional performance on Dec. 13 at noon only. Tickets start at $18.
- “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” in Golden — Miners Alley Performing Arts Center reimagines the beloved holiday classic as a 1940s live radio broadcast, complete with dynamic character work, live Foley sound effects and nostalgic holiday music. Warm, funny and rich in period detail, the production offers a fresh perspective on George Bailey’s story and its themes of community, generosity and the impact of one life. Running now through Dec. 28, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $35.
- "The Ringmaster's Christmas" in Colorado Springs — Christopher Keller and an incredible cast of young circus acrobats bring out the big laughs in this rambunctious tale of the Ringmaster who cannot remember the true meaning of the holidays. On stage at the Millibo Theatre on select days, Dec. 6-21. Tickets start at $15.
- "Every Brilliant Thing" in Boulder — Why is life worth living? Can you count the ways? Ice cream? Lazy afternoons in the park? Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose? "Every Brilliant Thing" is a deeply funny and life-affirming play that begins with a child grappling with his mother’s attempted suicide. The child makes a list of brilliant, joy-giving things and leaves it on Mom’s hospital pillow. Number six on the list? “Me.” On stage at the Dairy Arts Center Dec. 5-28. Tickets start at $12.
- Hudson Holidays in Littleton — Take a spectacular stroll through the gardens, explore the lighted maze and admire the larger-than-life themed exhibits. The family-friendly event will also feature theme nights and special events throughout the season. Open select nights through Jan. 4, 2026. Tickets start at $20, free for kids 2 and under.
- “Blossoms of Light” in Denver and "Trail of Lights" in Littleton — Denver Botanic Gardens’ signature holiday event returns, transforming the gardens into a trail of illuminated installations. Runs through Jan. 11, 2026, with entry times varying by date. Tickets start at $18.
- ElectriCritters in Pueblo — The Pueblo Zoo tradition features magical light creations, hot cocoa, tasty treats and holiday shopping, plus free photos with Santa Claus on select days. Visit now through Dec. 28. Tickets start at $5.50, free for kids 2 and under.
- Zoo Lights in Denver — The Denver Zoo's 80 acres will be adorned with millions of lights and animated light sculptures through Jan. 4, 2026. Tickets start at $26 for adults and $19 for kids 3 and up.
- Christkindlmarket in Denver — The German-style holiday market is located on the east side of the Tivoli Quad at the Auraria Campus (a new location this year). The festival is free and open to the public daily from 1 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23.
- "Camp Christmas" in Aurora — This immersive holiday experience invites guests to explore themed pop-up bars, dazzling décor, a free Merry Badge scavenger hunt, free Santa visits every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Camp Christmas Gift Shop filled with quirky seasonal finds. The Camp Christmas Express is now open and runs through Dec. 24, with access Tuesday through Sunday; hours vary by day. Admission is $10 per person with walk-up tickets only.
- The Artists’ Gallery Holiday Boutique in Cañon City — Shop handmade items, Christmas decor, jewelry and more. The boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, through Dec. 25.
- Mile High Drone Show in Denver — Free, holiday drone shows will be staged nightly through Dec. 31. The 11-minute shows start at 7 p.m. and are visible west of downtown Denver. The best viewing areas will be from Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus and Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
- Christmas in Color in Denver and Morrison — A huge, drive-through Christmas light display, open to explore in two locations: at Water World and at Red Rocks Park. The Water World display is open now through Dec. 28 and the Red Rocks display is open now through Dec. 28. Tickets start at $34.99 per vehicle.
- “The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism” in Denver — A major Denver Art Museum retrospective on Pissarro, with landscapes, cityscapes and portraits tracing his role in shaping Impressionism. Open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the exhibition start at $30 for adult Colorado residents, with discounts for youth and members.
- “Homeland” Nepali Modernism in Denver – The work of Lain Singh Bangdel, the father of modern Nepali art, is on display in this exhibition of over 40 paintings, the largest exhibition of Bangdel’s art ever presented in the United States. On view at CU Denver’s Emmanuel Art Gallery now through Dec. 13.
- “Traqueros: Mexican Trackworkers and the American Railroad” in Golden — The free, bilingual exhibit sheds light on the untold history of Mexican and Mexican American laborers who built and maintained the railroads that connected the American West. On view during museum hours through August 2026.
- “KissFist: Behind the Scenes” in Brighton – The exhibit highlights the artistic process of muralists from the deaf community. On view at Anythink Brighton through Dec. 19.
- “The Secret World of Elephants” in Denver – A hands-on exhibition gives families a unique look at the amazing world of elephants. Guests will discover how these incredible animals evolved, learn about their fascinating behaviors, and see why they're so important to the environments where they live. On view through Jan. 25, 2026. Included in museum admission.
- "Brick Planet" in Denver — "A magical journey made with LEGO bricks" is the newest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. On view until May 3, 2026. Included with museum admission, which starts at $20.95.
- "Magical Winter Nights" in Denver — An immersive experience where guests journey through a reimagined, winter wonderland version of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. This limited-time, after-dark experience runs now through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The first entry is at 4:15 p.m. daily, with special 21+ nights on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Tickets start at $19.95.
- Christmas at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora — A whimsical holiday village, featuring Candy Cane Mountain indoor snow tubing, interactive ice sculptures telling the story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” a Gingerbread Mountain cabin, Build-a-Bear Workshop, photos with Santa and so much more. Open daily through Jan. 2, 2026, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices for individual experiences can be found here.
- Winter on the Mountain at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs — The event features thousands of twinkling lights, live festive music, Santa visits, a large tree with cozy firepits and s’mores. The Alpine Coaster will also be operating, and seasonal beverages and treats will be available. Tickets start at $35.
- BODY // POWER virtual art gallery — The exhibition features work by 30+ women and nonbinary fighters, survivors and truth tellers. Pieces explore themes of reproductive justice, invisible disabilities, healing through arts and reclaiming narratives. Explore the gallery here. On view through Dec. 13.
- “Softer, Louder” in Denver — A PlatteForum Resident Artist Alumni Show at Spark Gallery, featuring six former resident artists whose work explores color, softness and joy as both intimate gestures and radical acts. The exhibition runs through Dec. 16.
